All Stories

How Mindfulness Makes and Breaks Habits, According to Dr Jud Brewer

Coaching

Trained Podcast: Break Unhealthy Habits With Dr Jud Brewer

Behavior change starts in the brain. Learn to unwind unhealthy habits with mindfulness advice from this addiction psychiatrist.

How To Break Through Mental Blocks

Coaching

Bust Through Any Mental Block

Losing your nerve at vital moments? Learn how to persevere through any mental block — and come out stronger.

The History of The Tigerbelles, According to Chandra Cheeseborough

Coaching

Trained Podcast: Building a Legacy With Coach Cheese

This track and field team is woven into the fabric of sports history. Hear how alumnus Chandra Cheeseborough is carrying on their traditions.

Is Tenacity Born or Made

Coaching

Is Tenacity Born or Made?

The ability to gut it out stems from your genes, but research shows that perseverance is coachable. Sharpen that skill for endless progress.

How to Respond More Positively

Coaching

How to Respond More Positively to (Just About) Everything

This mindfulness practice can help you persevere through pain and negative emotions — and it’s ridiculously simple.

Serena Williams Design Crew CollectionDescription

Just In

Serena Williams Design Crew Collection

The Serena Williams Design Crew is a collective of dreamers, innovators and creators. Each year, a group of apprentices partner with Serena and Nike—with the aim to develop and inspire the next...

Sloane Stephens on Making a Comeback After Injury

Coaching

Trained Podcast: Make a Comeback With Sloane Stephens

Sloane Stephens’ secret to being a tennis powerhouse? Knowing her power outside of tennis. Hear her story.

Three benefits of unstructured play

A Parent’s Guide to Play

The Benefits of Unstructured Playtime

Unstructured play is both a building block for kids and a lesson to parents. Breaking down boundaries unleashes the full power—and joy—of play. Jaycina Almond, mom to Syx and founder of Tender, a...

5 Tips for Dealing With Burnout, According to Mental Health Experts

Coaching

What to Do When You’re Burnt TF Out

A weird combo of overwhelmed and apathetic can leave you fried and doubting yourself. Here’s how to rekindle your flame.

To Achieve a Goal, Decide If the Process Is Worth It

Coaching

To Achieve a Goal, Decide Whether the Process Is Actually Worth It

Going in with unrealistic expectations could be holding you back from following through. Here’s how to avoid that pitfall.

Styled By: Sabrina Ionescu

Styled By: Sabrina Ionescu

Laid-Back but Leveled-Up

Known for her intensity and competitiveness on the court, Sabrina Ionescu is highly disciplined and relentless. However, the WNBA star’s personal style reveals a softer, more laid-back Sabrina—one...

How to Prevent Injuries, According to Kelly Starrett, DPT

Coaching

Trained Podcast: Boost Your Mobility With Kelly Starrett

Nagging injuries got the best of you? This physical therapist’s approach to movement might be the relief you need.

The Placebo Effect Works — Here’s Why

Coaching

Tap Into the Power of the Placebo Effect

When your brain thinks a recovery technique is helping you make progress, whether or not it has scientific backing may not matter much to your body.

Megan Rapinoe Victory Redefined Capsule Collection

Nike x Megan Rapinoe

Victory Redefined

Victory used to mean one winner and one loser, but Megan Rapinoe has other ideas. Check out how she’s using her platform to change what it means to win.

A Parent's Guide to Back to School

A Parent’s Guide

Supporting Your Kids for Back-to-School

Now more than ever, it’s crucial to let our kids know that we are here for them as they return to school. This season, we looked to three experts for guidance on how to foster kids’ self-esteem and...

Healthier parents mean happier kids

A Parent’s Guide to Wellness

How to Be a Healthy Role Model

When parents feel good, it helps kids to feel good, too. Elyse Fox, founder of the mental health nonprofit Sad Girls Club and mom to Basel, opens up about her mental health journey and offers some...

Life lessons to be learned from sport

A Parent’s Guide to Sport

What Kids Can Learn from Competition

Sports can be key in helping kids unlock their best selves. Youth basketball coach Matt Mazarei shares three lessons that he teaches his young athletes to help them excel—in basketball and beyond.

How to play to the fullest

A Parent’s Guide to Play

How to Make Fun Time Meaningful

Play is key to childhood—it’s not only a great release but a huge part of the learning process. For some helpful advice, we sat down with Jaycina Almond, mom to Syx and founder of Tender, a...

