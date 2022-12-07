The Look of Nike FC: AntsLive
Culture
This musician, model, and former youth coach was born and raised in London — but his taste in football-inspired fits takes a more global point of view.
“Beyond the Fit” is a series that explores how emerging creatives weave together personal style and identity.
“Fashion and football go hand in hand for me,” says AntsLive, a musician, model, and lifelong footballer, calling us from the studio where he records music in Hackney, London.
After living and breathing footy for 10 years as a player, and coaching youth teams for another 8 after that, it’s always been second nature for Ants to rock jerseys and sport-inspired fits off the pitch, all the time.
“My manager sometimes tries to put me in these smart casual attires,” he laughs, “but most of the time I’ll gravitate toward a tracksuit. It’s how I grew up, it’s who I am.”
We caught up with Ants at his studio to test-drive items from our latest National Team Collections. Scroll down to see looks featuring three of his favorite teams.
The Beautiful Game
“I’ll wear any Brazil top. I just love the colors. Some of my favorite players are Brazilian — one of my prized possessions is a Ronaldinho signed shirt, that’s like my favorite player of all time.”
“If I meet someone and they like footy, they like music, or we like the same team — we’re gonna get along. There’s nothing else to it.”
AntsLive
Musician, Model, Footballer, Former Youth Coach
Got the Blues
“That French training jersey — you could bury me in that, and I’d be fine with it. When it comes to France, it’s all about the fashion for me. The way people dress in Paris, I think it’s sick. When the PSG x Jordan collaboration dropped, I cashed out.”
Bring It on Home
“With England, there’s just no other way to it! At the end of the day, I’m born and raised in London. When [the tournament] comes on, that’s it. I get fully immersed in the British culture — I’ll hit the pub and watch the game, I love it.”
Photography: Elliot James Kennedy
Styling: Coco Mell
Interview: Grace Gordon