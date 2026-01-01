  1. NikeSKIMS
    2. /
    3. /

NikeSKIMS Jackets & Vests(6)

NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless Women's Cropped Full-Zip Jacket
Just In
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
Women's Cropped Full-Zip Jacket
$84
NikeSKIMS Vintage Seamless
NikeSKIMS Vintage Seamless Women's Full-Zip Jacket
NikeSKIMS Vintage Seamless
Women's Full-Zip Jacket
$78
NikeSKIMS Matte Tricot
NikeSKIMS Matte Tricot Women's Oversized Full-Zip Track Jacket
NikeSKIMS Matte Tricot
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Track Jacket
$118
NikeSKIMS Woven Nylon
NikeSKIMS Woven Nylon Women's Crop Jacket
NikeSKIMS Woven Nylon
Women's Crop Jacket
$74
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Mock-Neck Full-Zip Jacket
Just In
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Mock-Neck Full-Zip Jacket
$128
NikeSKIMS Matte Tricot
NikeSKIMS Matte Tricot Women's Track Jacket
NikeSKIMS Matte Tricot
Women's Track Jacket
$108