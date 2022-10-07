Athletes*

Pros, prodigies — and everyone who lives to play.

Megan Rapinoe Victory Redefined Capsule Collection

Nike x Megan Rapinoe

Victory Redefined

Victory used to mean one winner and one loser, but Megan Rapinoe has other ideas. Check out how she’s using her platform to change what it means to win.

Behind some visually impaired runners are running pacers

Athletes*

A Running Story That Starts With a Rope

This running story is more about hands than feet. The same sport, the same drive. The only difference is an extra piece of rope between hands. With every step forward, companionship, encouragement...

Women's Soccer Ripple Effect

Athletes*

Changing Women’s Football in Brazil

Brazilian football star Andressa Alves shares how women’s football has grown in her home country and beyond.

Buddhist Monk Yukai Shimizu Runs Toward Clarity on the Mountain Trails of Japan

Athletes*

On the Mountain Trails of Japan, a Buddhist Monk Runs Toward Clarity

For Yukai Shimizu, a spiritual practice and running routine are in lock-step, one enriching the other.

Florine Kouessan and the Witch FC Soccer Club

Athletes*

Witch Craft: A Soccer Player Makes Waves in Paris’ Most Creative Club

Florine Kouessan is working to build a team — Witch FC — that reflects the world she lives in.

An Interview with Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens 

Athletes*

One on One: Sloane Stephens x Madison Keys

The tennis stars navigate the upper echelons of their sport as both competitive rivals and lifelong friends.

Renee Montgomery: Moves Become Movements

Athletes*

Renee Montgomery: Moves Become Movements

Renee Montgomery is the first WNBA player turned owner-VP. She’s committed to not being the last.

One on One: Fran Kirby and Jordan Henderson

Athletes*

One on One: Fran Kirby x Jordan Henderson

Leadership, loss and lessons from two of football’s best.

One on One: Napheesa Collier x Sylvia Fowles

Athletes*

One on One: Napheesa Collier x Sylvia Fowles

On and off the court, two basketball stars make a connection across generations.

Mexico City Soccer Player Alan Landeros Perfects His Skills

Athletes*

Performance Art: How This Mexico City Soccer Player Perfects His Skills

Alan Landeros didn’t discover his local street soccer scene until he was 16. Now, he’s making up for lost time.

Meet Lamine Conté — Paris Streetball’s Newest Filmmaker 

Athletes*

Shooting Hoops: Meet Paris Streetball’s Newest Filmmaker

Introducing Mister Pvris, the high-flying showman documenting his city’s basketball scene.

Snap Shots: Chasing Adrenaline with Leonora Manzano  

Athletes*

Chasing Adrenaline: Leonora Manzano Lived Fast, Until She Found Running  

She partied her way to an ulcer. Now, this Mexico City runner finds her peace — and pace — along the trails of an extinct volcano.  

 New Generation: Sky Brown

Athletes*

New Generation: Sky Brown

At just 13 years old, Sky Brown is the youngest professional skater in the world and is leading a generation where possibility and positivity have no limit.

New Turning Points

Athletes*

New Turning Points: Shim Suk-hee

Short-track speed skater Shim Suk-hee is a legend of her sport and her country. Now her bravery, on and off the ice, is inspiring young women everywhere to step into their power through sport.

New Fairies

Athletes*

New Fairies: Rayssa Leal

A fairy... And a skateboarder? You better believe it. Every time Rayssa takes flight on her board, she’s inspiring a new generation of girls to follow her lead.

Meet the Woman Pushing Tokyo’s Skate Culture Forward

Athletes*

Meet the Woman Pushing Tokyo’s Skate Culture Forward

At age 29, Azusa Adachi picked up skateboarding. Now, she’s inspiring the next generation of skaters through her project, Skate Girls Snap.

Wang Qing Is The B-girl With Fairy-tale Moves

Athletes*

Meet the B-girl With Fairy-tale Moves

See how one of the best b-girls in China merges her studies with her artform.

New Hotties: Megan Thee Stallion

Athletes*

New Hotties: Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion is sharing her personal fitness journey with the world and in turn, inspiring her fans to play new and define sport on their terms.

Athletes*

Pros, prodigies — and everyone who lives to play.

Megan Rapinoe Victory Redefined Capsule Collection

Nike x Megan Rapinoe

Victory Redefined

Victory used to mean one winner and one loser, but Megan Rapinoe has other ideas. Check out how she’s using her platform to change what it means to win.

Behind some visually impaired runners are running pacers

Athletes*

A Running Story That Starts With a Rope

This running story is more about hands than feet. The same sport, the same drive. The only difference is an extra piece of rope between hands. With every step forward, companionship, encouragement...

Women's Soccer Ripple Effect

Athletes*

Changing Women’s Football in Brazil

Brazilian football star Andressa Alves shares how women’s football has grown in her home country and beyond.

Buddhist Monk Yukai Shimizu Runs Toward Clarity on the Mountain Trails of Japan

Athletes*

On the Mountain Trails of Japan, a Buddhist Monk Runs Toward Clarity

For Yukai Shimizu, a spiritual practice and running routine are in lock-step, one enriching the other.

Florine Kouessan and the Witch FC Soccer Club

Athletes*

Witch Craft: A Soccer Player Makes Waves in Paris’ Most Creative Club

Florine Kouessan is working to build a team — Witch FC — that reflects the world she lives in.

An Interview with Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens 

Athletes*

One on One: Sloane Stephens x Madison Keys

The tennis stars navigate the upper echelons of their sport as both competitive rivals and lifelong friends.

Renee Montgomery: Moves Become Movements

Athletes*

Renee Montgomery: Moves Become Movements

Renee Montgomery is the first WNBA player turned owner-VP. She’s committed to not being the last.

One on One: Fran Kirby and Jordan Henderson

Athletes*

One on One: Fran Kirby x Jordan Henderson

Leadership, loss and lessons from two of football’s best.

One on One: Napheesa Collier x Sylvia Fowles

Athletes*

One on One: Napheesa Collier x Sylvia Fowles

On and off the court, two basketball stars make a connection across generations.

Mexico City Soccer Player Alan Landeros Perfects His Skills

Athletes*

Performance Art: How This Mexico City Soccer Player Perfects His Skills

Alan Landeros didn’t discover his local street soccer scene until he was 16. Now, he’s making up for lost time.

Meet Lamine Conté — Paris Streetball’s Newest Filmmaker 

Athletes*

Shooting Hoops: Meet Paris Streetball’s Newest Filmmaker

Introducing Mister Pvris, the high-flying showman documenting his city’s basketball scene.

Snap Shots: Chasing Adrenaline with Leonora Manzano  

Athletes*

Chasing Adrenaline: Leonora Manzano Lived Fast, Until She Found Running  

She partied her way to an ulcer. Now, this Mexico City runner finds her peace — and pace — along the trails of an extinct volcano.  

 New Generation: Sky Brown

Athletes*

New Generation: Sky Brown

At just 13 years old, Sky Brown is the youngest professional skater in the world and is leading a generation where possibility and positivity have no limit.

New Turning Points

Athletes*

New Turning Points: Shim Suk-hee

Short-track speed skater Shim Suk-hee is a legend of her sport and her country. Now her bravery, on and off the ice, is inspiring young women everywhere to step into their power through sport.

New Fairies

Athletes*

New Fairies: Rayssa Leal

A fairy... And a skateboarder? You better believe it. Every time Rayssa takes flight on her board, she’s inspiring a new generation of girls to follow her lead.

Meet the Woman Pushing Tokyo’s Skate Culture Forward

Athletes*

Meet the Woman Pushing Tokyo’s Skate Culture Forward

At age 29, Azusa Adachi picked up skateboarding. Now, she’s inspiring the next generation of skaters through her project, Skate Girls Snap.

Wang Qing Is The B-girl With Fairy-tale Moves

Athletes*

Meet the B-girl With Fairy-tale Moves

See how one of the best b-girls in China merges her studies with her artform.

New Hotties: Megan Thee Stallion

Athletes*

New Hotties: Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion is sharing her personal fitness journey with the world and in turn, inspiring her fans to play new and define sport on their terms.