Nike ZoomX Origins

When we set out to the break the two-hour marathon barrier, we knew we needed a lightweight material with an extremely high energy return. We created Nike ZoomX foam—which gave us both—by combining insight from elite runners with countless hours of biomechanical analysis. The foam first appeared in the Nike Zoom VaporFly 4%, the shoe 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist Eliud Kipchoge raced in the 2:00:25 Breaking2 marathon.



After that historic race, Kipchoge told us he wanted Nike ZoomX foam in a training shoe. As he says it, "If you want to succeed on race day, you must build your belief, every day, in practice. I wanted to feel, in every run, some of the magic I get when I race in VaporFly, to help push during training, and remember why I am pushing so hard."



Enter the Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo, the next shoe in our lineup to feature the revolutionary Nike ZoomX foam.