Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Big Kids Clothing

      Pick Up Today
      Hoodies & PulloversPants & TightsTops & T-ShirtsShortsSports BrasJackets & Vests
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Girls
      Gender 
      (0)
      Shop by Price 
      (0)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Color 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Sports & Activities 
      (0)
      Soccer
      Baseball
      Icon 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Neck Style 
      (0)
      Insulation Type 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      Lining 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (1)
      Big Kids (7-15 yrs)
      Nike Dri-FIT Alate All U
      Nike Dri-FIT Alate All U Big Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Alate All U
      Big Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra
      $30
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Big Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Big Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      $30
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Big Kids' (Girls') Tank Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh
      Big Kids' (Girls') Tank Sports Bra
      $35
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Big Kids' (Girls') 3" Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Big Kids' (Girls') 3" Shorts
      $30
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Big Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt
      Nike Sportswear
      Big Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt
      $20
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Big Kids’ Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Big Kids’ Shorts
      $30
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Big Kids' (Girls') French Terry Cropped Hoodie
      Nike Air
      Big Kids' (Girls') French Terry Cropped Hoodie
      $62
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Big Kids' (Girls') French Terry Pants
      Nike Air
      Big Kids' (Girls') French Terry Pants
      $58
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Big Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Air
      Big Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      $80
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Big Kids' French Terry Shorts
      Nike Air
      Big Kids' French Terry Shorts
      $58
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Big Kids' Sweatshirt
      Nike Air
      Big Kids' Sweatshirt
      $80
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Big Kids' Pants
      Nike Air
      Big Kids' Pants
      $80
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Big Kids' Tracksuit
      Nike Air
      Big Kids' Tracksuit
      $100
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+ Big Kids' (Boys') Graphic Training Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+
      Big Kids' (Boys') Graphic Training Top
      $30
      Nike Dri-FIT Elite
      Nike Dri-FIT Elite Big Kids' Printed Basketball Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Elite
      Big Kids' Printed Basketball Shorts
      $35
      Nike Sportswear A.I.R. Icon Fleece
      Nike Sportswear A.I.R. Icon Fleece Big Kids' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear A.I.R. Icon Fleece
      Big Kids' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      $72
      Nike Sportswear A.I.R. Icon Fleece
      Nike Sportswear A.I.R. Icon Fleece Big Kids' Loose Joggers
      Nike Sportswear A.I.R. Icon Fleece
      Big Kids' Loose Joggers
      $68
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Big Kids' T-Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear
      Big Kids' T-Shirt
      $30
      Nike Sportswear A.I.R. Icon Fleece
      Nike Sportswear A.I.R. Icon Fleece Big Kids' Loose Shorts
      Nike Sportswear A.I.R. Icon Fleece
      Big Kids' Loose Shorts
      $58
      Nike Icon Fleece
      Nike Icon Fleece Big Kids' Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
      Nike Icon Fleece
      Big Kids' Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
      $65
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Big Kids' Basketball Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Big Kids' Basketball Shorts
      $35
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Big Kids' Reversible Tunic
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear
      Big Kids' Reversible Tunic
      $60
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Big Kids' (Girls') Tank
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Big Kids' (Girls') Tank
      $30
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Big Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Member Access
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Big Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      $40