Every Air Max has a story; this is where to find yours.

Men's

Women's

Kids'

Air Max 270 React

At the intersection of innovation and imagination.

Air Max 270 React

At the intersection of innovation and imagination.

Air VaporMax:
A True Revolutionary

Air Max 720:
Too Big? We Hope So.

ELEVATING THE
CULTURE

What was "in the air” when our icons were created.

The History of Air

1987: Air Max 1

Inspired by the open architecture of Paris’s Centre Pompidou, Nike Designer Tinker Hatfield cut a small window into the Air Max 1’s midsole, making Nike Air visible for the first time.

1990: Air Max 90

With its stand-out side panel, the AM90 was a revolution of its own. Its original “Infrared” colorway still creates a sensation with every reissue.

1995: Air Max 95

Our designers took inspiration from the earth’s layers for the 95’s sculptured look. This Air Max shoe was also the first to add a second visible NikeAir unit at the front foot.

1997: Air Max 97

The first Air Max shoe with full-length Nike Air cushioning, the 97 looks incredibly futuristic. But our designers actually took their inspiration from the natural beauty of ripples in water.

2015: Nike Air VaporMax

With only a thin film separating your foot from the cushion, this shoe is the closest you can get to walking on air. Nike Air VaporMax is fast, flexible and impossible to miss.