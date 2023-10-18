Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Kids Clothing

      JordanHoodies & PulloversPants & TightsTops & T-ShirtsShortsSports BrasJackets & VestsTracksuitsBodysuitsJumpsuits & RompersSkirts & DressesSocks
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Girls
      Gender 
      (0)
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      Shop by Price 
      (0)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Extended Sizes
      Color 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Cold Weather
      Brand 
      (0)
      Jordan
      Length 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Tech Fleece
      Sports & Activities 
      (0)
      Running
      Training & Gym
      Basketball
      Yoga
      Football
      Soccer
      Baseball
      Golf
      Skateboarding
      Tennis
      Dance
      Technology 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Lining 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Fleece
      Sustainable Materials
      Icon 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Neck Style 
      (0)
      Back Type 
      (0)
      Insulation Type 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Big Kids (7-15 yrs)
      Little Kids (3-7 yrs)
      Babies & Toddlers (0-3 yrs)
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Big Kids' (Girls') Jacket
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear
      Big Kids' (Girls') Jacket
      $140
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Big Kids' Cargo Pants
      Best Seller
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Big Kids' Cargo Pants
      $50
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Big Kids' (Boy's) Winterized Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Big Kids' (Boy's) Winterized Full-Zip Hoodie
      $125
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Big Kids' (Boys') Winterized Pants
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Big Kids' (Boys') Winterized Pants
      $105
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Big Kids' Full-Zip Winterized Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Big Kids' Full-Zip Winterized Hoodie
      $60
      20% OFF SELECT STYLES
      20% OFF SELECT STYLES
      Sign in and use code MEMBER20.
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Big Kids' Winterized Pants
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Big Kids' Winterized Pants
      $55
      Nike Sportswear Heavyweight Synthetic Fill EasyOn
      Nike Sportswear Heavyweight Synthetic Fill EasyOn Big Kids' Therma-FIT Repel Loose Hooded Parka
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Heavyweight Synthetic Fill EasyOn
      Big Kids' Therma-FIT Repel Loose Hooded Parka
      $145
      Nike Sportswear Dri-FIT
      Nike Sportswear Dri-FIT Big Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Dri-FIT
      Big Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      $55
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Big Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
      Nike Sportswear
      Big Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
      $45
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Big Kids' (Girls') Overalls
      Nike Sportswear
      Big Kids' (Girls') Overalls
      $60
      Nike SB Icon Fleece EasyOn
      Nike SB Icon Fleece EasyOn Big Kids' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      Member Product
      Nike SB Icon Fleece EasyOn
      Big Kids' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      $60
      Nike Outdoor Play
      Nike Outdoor Play Big Kids' Woven Cargo Pants
      Best Seller
      Nike Outdoor Play
      Big Kids' Woven Cargo Pants
      $62
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Big Kids' (Girls) Boxy T-Shirt
      Nike Sportswear
      Big Kids' (Girls) Boxy T-Shirt
      $32
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Big Kids' (Girls') Loose Pants
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Big Kids' (Girls') Loose Pants
      $55
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Big Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Big Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
      $65
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Big Kids' Winterized Pants
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Big Kids' Winterized Pants
      $60
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Big Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      Best Seller
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Big Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      $45
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Big Kids' Joggers
      Best Seller
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Big Kids' Joggers
      $45
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Big Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Hoodie
      Best Seller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Big Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Hoodie
      $105
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Big Kids' (Girls') Joggers
      Best Seller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Big Kids' (Girls') Joggers
      $90
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Big Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
      Best Seller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Big Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
      $105
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Big Kids' (Boys') Pants
      Best Seller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Big Kids' (Boys') Pants
      $90
      Nike Club Fleece Set
      Nike Club Fleece Set Baby 2-Piece Set
      Best Seller
      Nike Club Fleece Set
      Baby 2-Piece Set
      $48
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Big Kids' Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Big Kids' Sweatshirt
      $45
      Related Categories