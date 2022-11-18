Why You Should Try Prenatal Yoga, According to Experts

Hear “exercise during pregnancy” and immediately think “prenatal yoga”? Makes sense. For one, the low-impact practice of yoga is versatile and easily adjustable for pregnant bodies. For another, many fitness studios offer prenatal yoga classes as their only maternity option.

“Prenatal yoga can be a really potent form of moderate exercise,” explains Dena Zimbel, a yoga instructor in Portland, Oregon, retired midwife, and member of the Nike (M)ove Like a Mother advisory board. Sure, yoga is a form of physical movement, which is always great, she says. But it also facilitates a mind-body connection that’s key when you’re growing another life inside of you (NBD). Pregnancy is often a tricky time to be present in your changing body, and yoga offers a grounding way to reconnect with it, explains Zimbel.

Especially if you’ve never done yoga before (or, heck, even if you have), it might feel intimidating to build a prenatal practice. And if you’ve never been superinterested in ~yoga vibes~ or you’re more used to kicking your ass than sitting on it, you might feel less than psyched about a gentler form of exercise. Regardless, there are real benefits you can get out of some time on your mat (if your provider OKs it) — and ways to maximize them.