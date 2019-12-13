Nike Flyknit
Lightweight. Breathable. Supportive.
Nike Flyknit technology uses high-strength fibers to create lightweight uppers with targeted areas of support, stretch and breathability.
Nike Flyknit Technology
Inspired by our most common feedback from runners, Nike engineered a fabric that fits like a sock, with the support and durability for sport.
What is Nike Flyknit
A material made up of strong yet lightweight strands of yarn that have been woven into a one-piece upper, securing an athlete’s foot to the shoe platform.
How Nike Flyknit Works
Different types of knit patterns are used within a single Flyknit upper. Certain areas have a tighter weave to give the foot more support, while other areas are designed to be more flexible or breathable. Data from Nike’s 40+ years of studying the foot determines where each pattern is applied.