There Is No Resupply Mission on Mars (or Earth)
Space Hippie is an exploratory footwear collection inspired by life on Mars
—where materials are scarce and there is no resupply mission. Created
from scraps, or “space junk,” Space Hippie is the result of sustainable
practices meeting radical design.
There Is No Resupply Mission on Mars (or Earth)
Space Hippie is an exploratory footwear collection inspired by life on Mars—where materials are scarce and there is no resupply mission. Created from scraps, or “space junk,” Space Hippie is the result of sustainable practices meeting radical design.
Get to know the team (and the science) behind Space Hippie, and see how
we’re sourcing, making and redefining our goals behind the products we
design.
Get to know the team (and the science) behind Space Hippie, and see how we’re sourcing, making and redefining our goals behind the products we design.
Fit For Every Athlete*
Each of Space Hippie’s four silhouettes provide a unique fit option—
traditional laces, lace-less and Flyease—for the lifestyle of city athletes* on
-the-go.
Be among the first to know when the Nike Space Hippie Collection drops.
Fit For Every Athlete*
Each of Space Hippie’s four silhouettes provide a unique fit option—traditional laces, lace-less and Flyease—for the lifestyle of city athletes* on-the-go.
Be among the first to know when the Nike Space Hippie Collection drops.
Made with Space Waste Yarn
One athlete's trash is another’s treasure. Space Hippie’s Flyknit yarn is
made from 85-90% recycled content, including plastic bottles, t-shirts and
post-industrial scraps.
Made with Space Waste Yarn
One athlete's trash is another’s treasure. Space Hippie’s Flyknit yarn is made from 85-90% recycled content, including plastic bottles, t-shirts and post-industrial scraps.
Crater Foam tooling uses about 12% Nike Grind rubber combined with
foam materials for a more sustainable, lightweight and responsive feel
during city exploration.
We’re working to ditch the double box, and ship Space Hippie shoes in a single shoebox made with at least 90% recycled content.
We’re working to ditch the double box, and ship Space Hippie shoes in a single shoebox made with at least 90% recycled content.
Our apparel teams carried this inspiration into their design and turned 100% recycled content into Space Waste Yarn to create the Space Hippie tee.
Our apparel teams carried this inspiration into their design and turned
100% recycled content into Space Waste Yarn to create the Space Hippie
tee.
A Radically Different Future
Protecting the future of sport starts with reimagining the ways in which we
create the products we love the most. Space Hippie is Nike’s latest step
toward a better future, but we must work as a team to move the world
toward climate action.