The Look of Nike FC: Nicole

“Someone described my look as ‘always ready to play football,’” Nicole says. “There's always an unintentional athletic element to what I wear,” which the embroidery artist loves to mix and match with bright colors and unexpected textures.



We met Nicole near her flat in East London — and at a thread shop she frequents — to style out items from our latest National Team Collections. Scroll down to see how she seamlessly blends football gear with favorite pieces from her own wardrobe.