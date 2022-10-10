Scan the code to download the app.

Training For Every Body and Mind

The Nike Training Club app will make your fitness habits stick with quicker options, goal-setting tools, and new content daily. Strengthen your mindset and your muscles with free guidance from your favorite trainers, athletes, and wellness experts.

Nike Training Club: Your Holistic Training Guide

Workouts: For However You’re Feeling

HIT, Yoga, Bodyweight Burn, no matter how you get after it, NTC is ready with your first workout. And your second. And your one hundred and second. We’re here to make sure you’ve always got a new challenge to look forward to.

Coaching & Wellness: Expand What Health Means

Evolve your approach to holistic wellness with insights and advice made simple. Clear, practical guidance on mindset, movement, nutrition, recovery, and sleep.

Start Anywhere. Meet Any Goal.

NTC provides intentional, progressive workout programs with specific nutrition, recovery, and mindset tips along the way. NTC's wide range of Programs will help you make progress on your own schedule and at your speed.

Our Trainers Meet You Where You’re At

No matter where you’re starting, NTC’s worldwide community of fun, approachable trainers can help guide you to where you’re headed. After all, an app can help you work out, but it’s the people who help you show up.

Explore Expert Tips from NTC

  • Every Position in Basketball, Explained

    Sports & Activity

    Every Position in Basketball, Explained

    Basketball coaches break down the five positions and their roles on the court.

  • Trainer-approved Leg Day Warm-up Routines To Try

    Sports & Activity

    10 Trainer-approved Warm-up Exercises for Leg Day

    Warming up prepares you for your workout, helping boost performance and prevent injury. Here’s the ultimate warm-up for your next leg day.

  • Everything You Need To Know About Jump Squats

    Sports & Activity

    Everything You Need To Know About Jump Squats

    Follow these trainer tips to master the move.

  • 6 Calf Exercises Physical Therapists Urge You To Do Weekly

    Sports & Activity

    6 Calf Exercises Physical Therapists Want You To Do Every Week

    The calf muscles are essential for a range of exercises and workouts. Here’s what experts say about key moves to do, no matter your fitness goals.

  • What Is an ACL Tear, Exactly?

    Sports & Activity

    What Is an ACL Tear, Exactly?

    Physical therapists explain how an ACL tear occurs, what its symptoms are and what the healing process looks like.

  • Is It Unhealthy To Eat Before Bed? Experts Explain

    Health & Wellness

    Is It Unhealthy To Eat Before Bed? Experts Explain

    The answer isn’t always simple.

  • 5 Expert-recommended Yoga Poses For Sleep

    Health & Wellness

    5 Yoga Moves to Help You Sleep Better

    Sleep experts share a handful of yoga poses that could help you snooze a bit easier.

  • Official LeBron 20 Release Info & Date

    Product News

    The LeBron 20 is Built for the Next Generation

    Introducing the LeBron 20, a sleek, low-profile shoe designed to celebrate James’ historic career and serve the performance needs of a new generation of athletes.

  • 5 Health Benefits of Infrared Saunas, According to Experts

    Health & Wellness

    5 Health Benefits of Infrared Saunas, According to Experts

    Several experts break down the science supporting infrared sauna use and how they can improve overall health.

  • Rucking: The Risks, Benefits, and How To Do It

    Sports & Activity

    Everything You Need To Know About Rucking: What It Is, Risks, Benefits And How To Do It

    Read on to learn about how to incorporate this military training technique into your fitness routine.

Workout When You Want, How You Want

Work out when and how you want with the Nike Training Club app. It's easy to schedule a workout for later with workout scheduling — and with the casting feature, you choose where and how it happens, on your phone or casted to the big screen. Because when you want to make some life changes or form better habits, small 'nudges' and flexibility can get you there.

