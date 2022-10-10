Scan the code to download the app.
Training For Every Body and Mind
The Nike Training Club app will make your fitness habits stick with quicker options, goal-setting tools, and new content daily. Strengthen your mindset and your muscles with free guidance from your favorite trainers, athletes, and wellness experts.
Nike Training Club: Your Holistic Training Guide
Start Anywhere. Meet Any Goal.
NTC provides intentional, progressive workout programs with specific nutrition, recovery, and mindset tips along the way. NTC's wide range of Programs will help you make progress on your own schedule and at your speed.
Our Trainers Meet You Where You’re At
No matter where you’re starting, NTC’s worldwide community of fun, approachable trainers can help guide you to where you’re headed. After all, an app can help you work out, but it’s the people who help you show up.
Workout When You Want, How You Want
Work out when and how you want with the Nike Training Club app. It's easy to schedule a workout for later with workout scheduling — and with the casting feature, you choose where and how it happens, on your phone or casted to the big screen. Because when you want to make some life changes or form better habits, small 'nudges' and flexibility can get you there.
