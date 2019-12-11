SuperRep Cycle & SuperRep Go

The first of its kind – the Nike Air Zoom SuperRep is designed specifically for high intensity classes. With two zoom air units in the forefoot, this shoe provides a snappy response during even the hardest interval training.
Designed for self-guided workouts or training as you travel, the Nike SuperRep Go lets you get it done wherever you are in your fitness journey.
Nike SuperRep Cycle: Coming June 2020
Designed specifically for indoor cycling classes, the Nike SuperRep Cycle is everything you need for your favorite spin class.