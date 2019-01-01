The Nike App
The Best of Nike – Personalized to You
From the latest products to the most exciting
stories, the Nike App is your daily destination for
the world of sport.
Get Rewarded For Being Active
Enjoy early access to new releases, browse a shop filled with
the exclusive products, and get invites to events and experiences
just for NikePlus Members.
Unlocks are located in your profile in the Nike App.
Your Own Nike Store
Shop a store that's tailored to you. Get Product
recommendations based on what you love, plus fast
and secure checkout, free shipping and 30-day returns.
The Latest Content Delivered Daily
From in-depth stories to training tips and style advice,
there's more sport to discover than ever before.
The Nike App Gives You Access To All
The Benefits of Your NikePlus Membership
One-of-a-Kind Experiences
From courtside to race day, get priority access to
events and sessions you won't want to miss.
Member Exclusive Product
Get Early Access to our latest drops, member-only
products and your favorite gear reserved in your size.
Expert Guidance & Advice
Chat with real athletes with real answers to get
recommendations on training and products.
Birthday Reward
We’ll help you celebrate your big day
with a special NikePlus Unlock.