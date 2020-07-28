Why Runners Should Care About VO2 Max

To do that, you want to be comfortable running long, slow distances and doing faster, more challenging workouts. Once you’ve established a good base of fitness, you can focus on high-intensity interval training, or HIIT. These sessions alternate hard or all-out efforts with recovery bouts, and doing them is one of the most effective ways to increase your VO2 max and lactate threshold, says Coutts. “Yep, time to push past your comfort zone,” he says. “Nobody said increasing your max would be easy, but you will be better for it.”



Better how, exactly? Well, holding higher intensities for short intervals pushes your anaerobic system to its lactate threshold, Klein explains, which over time makes it more efficient at performing at those intensities for longer periods. He says the intensity you’re shooting for falls somewhere between an 800-meter sprint and an all-out 2-mile pace. This kind of gnarly effort, Klein says, “provides the metabolic and physiological stress your body needs to adapt, grow stronger, and increase your VO2 max.”



Science agrees. HIIT is proven to help boost your VO2 max, according to research in the journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise. And a review of several studies shows that HIIT routines lead to greater gains in VO2 max compared to endurance training.



Let that be fuel to take it to the max in your next interval workout.



