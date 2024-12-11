Are There Benefits of Taking a Cold Shower After Working Out?

It may be tempting to hop into a cold shower immediately after your workout, especially if you’re in a time crunch. But according to Karly Mendez, M.S. in exercise physiology and human performance specialist with Memorial Hermann IRONMAN Sports Medicine Institute in Houston, Texas, it may be best to wait at least twenty minutes after exercise before taking a cold shower.

“This is because, post-workout, your body needs time to cool down, specifically regarding normalizing your heart rate and body temperature,” says Mendez. “You want your body to return to a baseline temperature and heart rate to begin to recover.”

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The American Heart Association explains that if your heart rate and body temperature are both high after a workout and you skip the cooldown process, you could “pass out or feel sick.” That’s why after your workout, Mendez suggests cooling down for five to 10 minutes, then stretching for an additional 10 minutes. Then, you’re ready for a cold shower. But what is the most effective way to take a cold shower? Spoiler alert: It doesn’t include jumping into a stream of cold water.

“Begin [your] shower with a lukewarm temperature so the body is not shocked with the temperature change,” instructs Mendez. “As your body temperature adjusts to the temperature, you can begin to make the water cooler. For the last two minutes of your shower, make the temperature as cold as you can stand [and] make sure the water jets are hitting major muscle groups.”

Pro Tip: It’s likely you’ll only be able to hit muscle groups located in the upper body with your shower head, but if you have a dual shower head that includes a handheld hose, you can aim that at lower body muscle groups, too.