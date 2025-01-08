Is Cycling Good for Your Knees?  

When you have any kind of discomfort in or around your knees, it can make exercise feel like a chore—and a bad idea. But doing a low-impact workout like cycling may help alleviate some of those aches and pains. Cycling in particular can help improve the knee joints’ range of motion and reduce stiffness, both experts and research suggest.

Still, there’s a big difference between discomfort you can tolerate and sharp, debilitating pain, physical therapist Andy Fata-Chan, D.P.T., founder of Moment Physical Therapy and Performance in NYC, says. “The minute you [start] thinking about the pain more than the actual activity, look for a modification.”