The Best Small Gifts for Men by Nike

The 8 Best Small Gifts for Men by Nike
Buying Guide
From watch bands to beanies, these small gift ideas will have your shopping list covered.
Sometimes it’s those small gifts that prove to be the most useful — and meaningful. Whether you’re shopping for a relative, kid or significant other, there are plenty of options for small gifts from Nike that can fit his needs, interests and personality.
Read on for ideas on the best small gift ideas for men by Nike.
The 8 Best Small Gifts for Men by Nike
1. Nike Home Exercise Equipment
For a man who prefers his workouts at home, choose from a range of small essentials to add to his home gym. Mini resistance bands come in a pack of three — light, medium and heavy resistance.
Or, give him a pair of Nike Push-Up Grips, which include a non-slip base and soft, ergonomic handles. For the end of his workouts, he might appreciate a Nike Recovery Ball to target specific muscles in need of massage.
(Related: No Gym, No Problem: The 10 Best At-Home Workouts to Try Now)
2. Nike Watch Band
If the man in your life relies on his Apple Watch, this could be an ideal time to get him a new watch band. Nike Sports Loops and Bands are made of either a breathable nylon weave or a perforated, high-performance fluoroelastomer that’s soft on skin. You can pick from a range of colors like white, navy, olive green, black or Pride colors (among others).
3. Nike Hat
No matter the activity, there is a Nike hat to match. Maybe the guy in your life is ready for a ball cap refresh. Or, an avid runner might appreciate a Nike Dri-FIT trail-running cap. For wintry days, pick a beanie available in a wide range of colors and patterns.
(Related: The 7 Best Nike Hats to Wear During Your Next Workout)
4. Nike Sunglasses
Nike sunglasses come in a variety of styles to choose from, based on your loved one’s interests. You can choose a pair of specialized running sunglasses that feature a wrap-around, one-piece shield lens, or opt for a pair of lifestyle sunglasses with polarized lenses for everyday wear.
5. Nike Gloves
Here’s another opportunity to pick a small gift that best matches your loved one’s interests. Choose from insulated running gloves, soccer gloves or weightlifting gloves, among other options, to keep your dude’s hands toasty no matter the adventure.
(Related: The Best Nike Running Gloves)
6. Nike Water Bottle
A Nike water bottle is a small and simple gift that will get plenty of use. You might go for a sturdy, stainless-steel option that will stand up to a daily commute or a shaker bottle if he prefers protein powder or pre-workout supplements. Or, choose a handheld water bottle for runners that features a small, zipped pocket for keys.
7. Nike Socks
Socks are a classic gift. You can pick out a pair of Nike Dri-FIT tube socks in white or tie-dye, or if the man on your shopping list likes more specialized socks, choose from ribbed running socks or cushioned training socks. Nike socks come in no-show, ankle, crew and knee-high lengths.
(Related: How to Choose Socks for Sweaty Feet)
8. Nike Underwear
Another go-to gift, Nike underwear is worth considering. Men’s boxer briefs are made with Dri-FIT technology to wick away moisture. Men’s boxers are made from stretchy microfiber that feels smooth against the skin. Or, choose from a variety of jockstraps and undershirts.
Words by Emilia Benton