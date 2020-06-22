No Gym, No Problem: The 10 Best At-Home Workouts to Try Now

Stuck indoors and need a sweat? We’ve got your back—and abs, arms, glutes, and legs. Created, used, and loved by Nike Master Trainers themselves, these premier at-home workouts require just your body’s amount of space and minimal or no equipment, but deliver all the good stuff you’re craving.

From strength-building circuits and calorie-torching HIIT to energizing activations and relaxing flows, with progressions and modifications to suit any fitness level, the only hurdle in your way now is choosing which one to start first...