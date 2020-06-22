No Gym, No Problem: The 10 Best At-Home Workouts to Try Now

Stuck indoors and need a sweat? We’ve got your back—and abs, arms, glutes, and legs. Created, used, and loved by Nike Master Trainers themselves, these premier at-home workouts require just your body’s amount of space and minimal or no equipment, but deliver all the good stuff you’re craving.
From strength-building circuits and calorie-torching HIIT to energizing activations and relaxing flows, with progressions and modifications to suit any fitness level, the only hurdle in your way now is choosing which one to start first...
Workout 01
Rise & Flow Yoga
Jumpstart your morning with this short, but powerful, flow that will make home feel like a yoga studio. This hip and heart-opening sequence will build heat in your body to leave you feeling energized in no time.
Time: 15 Minutes
Level: Beginner
Best for: Mobility
Equipment: Mat/None
Format: Class
Workout 02
Quick Core & Glutes
Your core and glute muscles are the building blocks of a good, strong foundation. Put them to the test with this fiery 21-minute, at-home, bodyweight exercise challenge. Use it as a stand-alone workout, or tack it onto a quick HIIT cardio workout for a double burn.
Time: 21 Minutes
Level: Beginner to Intermediate
Best for: Strength
Equipment: None
Format: Class
Workout 03
Lower Body HIIT & Hips
Strengthen your quads, hamstrings, glutes, and hips with this bodyweight exercise burner. You'll work through a mix of high-intensity intervals and sizzling stability exercises. Focus on control to maximize your results.
Workout 04
Energetic & Fiery Yoga
This 41-minute power yoga session is designed to strengthen your body and mind. Flow through twists and standing series single-leg balances to fire up your inner warrior. Focus on connecting your breath to your movement to expand your practice.
Time: 41 Minutes
Level: Intermediate
Best for: Mobility
Equipment: Mat/None
Format: Class
Workout 05
Upper Body Strength Breakthrough 1
Build a rock-solid foundation in your arms, shoulders, back, and core with this 43-minute strength workout. If it's been a while since you picked up a pair of dumbbells, there are easy-to-follow modifications. If you're looking for an extra challenge, push yourself with more advanced progressions.
Time: 43 Minutes
Level: Intermediate
Best for: Strength
Equipment: Dumbbells
Format: Class
Workout 06
Quick Core Crush
Hit your lower abs, upper abs, and obliques with this spicy 10-minute combination of the core exercises—like crunches, twists, and planks—you love (or love to hate).
Time: 10 minutes
Level: Beginner
Best for: Strength
Equipment: Mat/None
Format: Time-Based
Workout 07
10-Min HIIT: Legs & Core
Blast your lower body, core, and cardio with this highly-efficient fast-paced HIT workout. You can use this workout when you're tight on time or when you want to tack on an extra burn to your regular session.
Workout 08
Essential Restorative Yoga
Whether you're looking to soothe sore muscles or a restless mind, this restorative flow is the perfect way to slow down the pace. Keep your mind focused on your breath for the ultimate relief from tension.
Workout 09
Tank Top Arms
Smoke your shoulders and blast your biceps and triceps with this simple and effective 20-minute upper-body workout. Use it as a stand-alone session or pair it with a core or cardio workout for a total-body effect.
Time: 20 minutes
Level: Intermediate
Best for: Strength
Equipment: Dumbbels
Format: Time-Based
Workout 10
Head to Toe Meltdown
If you're looking for a fiery total-body burn, you've found it. You'll work your body head-to-toe and hammer your heart rate in this high-intensity 45-minute session you can do right in your living room. All bodyweight exercises, so no equipment, no problem.
Time: 45 minutes
Level: Intermediate
Best for: Endurance
Equipment: None
Format: Time-Based