What to Wear With Sweatpants

Sweatpants can get overlooked. They’re the no-brainer item to wear when you’re ready to lounge at home or head over to the gym, but they’re perfectly capable of holding their own as a fashion staple, too. Nailing down how to style sweatpants starts with one question: What’s the part of your outfit you most want to highlight?

For example, is your look all about showing off bold new sneakers? Reach for a pair of neutral-hued sweats that cinch at the ankle and allow for maximum footwear viewage. Want to keep things effortless in an oversize sweatshirt? Cropped sweats are a cozy alternative to your usual jeans.

When putting together casual everyday looks that prioritize comfort without sacrificing your personal style, sweats are a focal building block. Ahead, find six ways to make the most of your sweatpants.

(Related: 5 Ways to Style a Nike Crop Top)