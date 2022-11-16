The 5 Best White Elephant Gift Ideas by Nike

If you're participating in a white elephant gift exchange this holiday season, you may be looking for a budget-friendly gift idea that your friends, family or coworkers will love. Part of the fun (and the challenge) of picking out white elephant gifts is you don't know who you're shopping for — as part of the gift exchange, your gift could end up in anyone's hands.

The best white elephant gifts are crowd-pleasers, appealing to a wide group of people. The better the gift, the more people will want to steal it when it's their turn to pick. In this white elephant gift guide, discover memorable, gender-neutral gift ideas that will impress at the holiday get-together.

(Related: The 8 Best Fitness Gifts From Nike)