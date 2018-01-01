 RETURN HOME SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
NRC: TRAINING PLANS

TRAINING PLANS

TrainingHub_D02.png

Whether you're just starting out or out to PR, the journey
begins here. We have the plans you need to set off right
and finish strong—whatever your level, whatever your goal.

CHOOSE A TRAINING PLAN

READY SET GO
FIRST 10 RUNS

5K
TRAINING: 8 WEEKS

10K
TRAINING: 8 WEEKS

CHOOSE A TRAINING PLAN

15K
TRAINING: 14 WEEKS

5K
TRAINING: 8 WEEKS

10K
TRAINING: 8 WEEKS

HALF
MARATHON
TRAINING: 14 WEEKS

MARATHON
TRAINING: 18 WEEKS

CHOOSE A TRAINING PLAN

READY SET GO
FIRST 10 RUNS

FIND YOUR FAST

FIND YOUR STRIDE

MEET THE COACHES
Our Nike Run Coaches have trained champions at the highest level. Now we've partnered with them to
design training plans that are fun, approachable, and achievable for every runner, regardless of the goal.

MEET THE COACHES
Our Nike Run Coaches have trained champions at the highest level. Now we've partnered with them to
design training plans that are fun, approachable, and achievable for every runner, regardless of the goal.

CHRIS BENNETT
Chris Bennett is the Global Head Coach of the Nike+ Run Club. As a high school standout he went
on to captain the University of North Carolina cross country and track teams. After graduation he was
a 4 minute miler with the Nike Farm Team. From Nike Cross Nationals to both Indoor and Outdoor
National Championships, Bennett has coached athletes to incredible success. As the Nike+ Run Club
Global Head Coach, Bennett enjoys mentoring and helping all runners become better, faster athletes.

MEET THE COACHES
Our Nike Run Coaches have trained champions at the highest level. Now we've partnered with them to
design training plans that are fun, approachable, and achievable for every runner, regardless of the goal.

JOHN SMITH
Best known for winning the men's 400 meters event at the 1971 Pan American Games,
John Smith remains the world record holder for the 440-yard dash. After retiring
from competition, he has spent his days training track and field elites. He now coaches
English Gardner and Carmelita Jeter, who holds the second fastest 100-meter time.

MEET THE COACHES
Our Nike Run Coaches have trained champions at the highest level. Now we've partnered with them to
design training plans that are fun, approachable, and achievable for every runner, regardless of the goal.

JERRY SCHUMACHER
Former University of Wisconsin Head Coach, Jerry Schumacher,
is an American track coach specializing in distance running. He has coached
Olympic bronze medalist and the American Women's 10K record
holder, Shalene Flanagan, the former American men's 10K record holder,
Chris Solinsky, and the men's American two-mile holder, Matt Tegenkamp.

TOP 4 FAVORITES Essential running shoes to get you started.

SHOP WOMEN'S
SHOP MEN'S
COME RUN
WITH US

ASK AN
EXPERT

NIKE+ RUN CLUB
APP

SPOTIFY
PLAYLISTS

Run and train with the global
Nike+ Run Club community.

When you need training tips or
product recommendations, our
running experts have you
covered 5am-7pm PT every day.

Your perfect running partner.

Run to the sounds of NRC Live
Sessions, with playlists
updated weekly.

NIKE+ RUN CLUB
APP

SPOTIFY
PLAYLIST

NRC TRIAL
TRACKS

NIKE+ TRAINING
CLUB

Your perfect running partner.

Run to the sounds of NRC Live
Sessions, with playlists
updated weekly.

Take your new shoes out for
a spin with a one-on-one coaching
and music experience.

Run smarter and train better
with over 100 workouts created by
Nike Master Trainers.

1 / 7

WE ARE ALL MEANT TO BE RUNNERS.

2 / 7

ALL RUNNERS NEED TO BE ATHLETES.

3 / 7

EVERY RUN HAS A PURPOSE.

4 / 7

RESPECT THE RUN BUT NEVER FEAR IT.

5 / 7

EMBRACE YOUR WEAKNESSES.

6 / 7

MEASURE SUCCESS IN AS MANY WAYS AS POSSIBLE.

7 / 7

WE BELIEVE IN YOU, EVEN WHEN YOU DON'T.

FOLLOW NIKE RUNNING

