CHRIS BENNETT

Chris Bennett is the Global Head Coach of the Nike+ Run Club. As a high school standout he went

on to captain the University of North Carolina cross country and track teams. After graduation he was

a 4 minute miler with the Nike Farm Team. From Nike Cross Nationals to both Indoor and Outdoor

National Championships, Bennett has coached athletes to incredible success. As the Nike+ Run Club

Global Head Coach, Bennett enjoys mentoring and helping all runners become better, faster athletes.