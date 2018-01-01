MEET THE COACHES Our Nike Run Coaches have trained champions at the highest level. Now we've partnered with them to
design training plans that are fun, approachable, and achievable for every runner, regardless of the goal.
MEET THE COACHES Our Nike Run Coaches have trained champions at the highest level. Now we've partnered with them to
design training plans that are fun, approachable, and achievable for every runner, regardless of the goal.
CHRIS BENNETT Chris Bennett is the Global Head Coach of the Nike+ Run Club. As a high school standout he went
on to captain the University of North Carolina cross country and track teams. After graduation he was
a 4 minute miler with the Nike Farm Team. From Nike Cross Nationals to both Indoor and Outdoor
National Championships, Bennett has coached athletes to incredible success. As the Nike+ Run Club
Global Head Coach, Bennett enjoys mentoring and helping all runners become better, faster athletes.
MEET THE COACHES Our Nike Run Coaches have trained champions at the highest level. Now we've partnered with them to
design training plans that are fun, approachable, and achievable for every runner, regardless of the goal.
JOHN SMITH Best known for winning the men's 400 meters event at the 1971 Pan American Games,
John Smith remains the world record holder for the 440-yard dash. After retiring
from competition, he has spent his days training track and field elites. He now coaches
English Gardner and Carmelita Jeter, who holds the second fastest 100-meter time.
MEET THE COACHES Our Nike Run Coaches have trained champions at the highest level. Now we've partnered with them to
design training plans that are fun, approachable, and achievable for every runner, regardless of the goal.
JERRY SCHUMACHER Former University of Wisconsin Head Coach, Jerry Schumacher,
is an American track coach specializing in distance running. He has coached
Olympic bronze medalist and the American Women's 10K record
holder, Shalene Flanagan, the former American men's 10K record holder,
Chris Solinsky, and the men's American two-mile holder, Matt Tegenkamp.