Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Running
        2. /
      2. Clothing
        3. /
      3. Jackets & Vests

      Running Jackets & Vests

      Pick Up Today
      WindbreakersVestsRain Jackets
      Shop by Promotion 
      (0)
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Shop by Price 
      (0)
      Color 
      (0)
      Sports & Activities 
      (1)
      Running
      Best For 
      (0)
      Cold Weather
      Brand 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Plus Size
      Fit 
      (0)
      Insulation Type 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Reflective
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Lining 
      (0)
      Nike Miler
      Nike Miler Men's Repel Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Miler
      Men's Repel Running Jacket
      Nike Repel UV Windrunner
      Nike Repel UV Windrunner Men's Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Repel UV Windrunner
      Men's Running Jacket
      $125
      Nike Impossibly Light
      Nike Impossibly Light Women's Hooded Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Impossibly Light
      Women's Hooded Running Jacket
      $105
      Nike Air Dri-FIT
      Nike Air Dri-FIT Women's Jacket
      Nike Air Dri-FIT
      Women's Jacket
      Nike Storm-FIT Run Division
      Nike Storm-FIT Run Division Men's Running Jacket
      Nike Storm-FIT Run Division
      Men's Running Jacket
      Nike Windrunner
      Nike Windrunner Men's Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Windrunner
      Men's Running Jacket
      $120
      Nike Run Division
      Nike Run Division Women's Jacket
      Nike Run Division
      Women's Jacket
      Nike Storm-FIT Run Division
      Nike Storm-FIT Run Division Women's Full-Zip Hooded Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Storm-FIT Run Division
      Women's Full-Zip Hooded Jacket
      Nike Therma-FIT ADV
      Nike Therma-FIT ADV Women's Down-Fill Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT ADV
      Women's Down-Fill Jacket
      Nike GORE-TEX INFINIUM™
      Nike GORE-TEX INFINIUM™ Women's Trail Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike GORE-TEX INFINIUM™
      Women's Trail Running Jacket
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Miler
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Miler Men's Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Miler
      Men's Running Jacket
      Nike Repel UV D.Y.E.
      Nike Repel UV D.Y.E. Men's Running Windrunner Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Repel UV D.Y.E.
      Men's Running Windrunner Jacket
      Nike Repel Icon Clash
      Nike Repel Icon Clash Women's Woven Printed Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Repel Icon Clash
      Women's Woven Printed Running Jacket
      Nike
      Nike Men's Trail Vest
      Nike
      Men's Trail Vest
      $90
      Nike Storm-FIT Run Division
      Nike Storm-FIT Run Division Women's Running Jacket
      Nike Storm-FIT Run Division
      Women's Running Jacket
      Nike ACG "Cinder Cone"
      Nike ACG "Cinder Cone" Women's Allover Print Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG "Cinder Cone"
      Women's Allover Print Jacket
      Nike GORE-TEX INFINIUM™
      Nike GORE-TEX INFINIUM™ Men's Trail Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike GORE-TEX INFINIUM™
      Men's Trail Running Jacket
      Nike Run Division Miler
      Nike Run Division Miler Men's Flash Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Run Division Miler
      Men's Flash Running Jacket
      Nike
      Nike Women's Running Trail Vest
      Nike
      Women's Running Trail Vest
      Nike Shield
      Nike Shield Women's Running Jacket
      Nike Shield
      Women's Running Jacket
      Nike Storm-FIT ADV A.P.S.
      Nike Storm-FIT ADV A.P.S. Men's Fitness Jacket
      Nike Storm-FIT ADV A.P.S.
      Men's Fitness Jacket
      Nike Transform
      Nike Transform Packable Running Vest
      Nike Transform
      Packable Running Vest
      $125
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Women's Synthetic Fill Jacket
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Women's Synthetic Fill Jacket
      Nike Essential
      Nike Essential Women's Running Jacket
      Nike Essential
      Women's Running Jacket
      $95