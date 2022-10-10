Marathon Training Plan

The Marathon is the ultimate road race. And the Marathon training journey is the ultimate running experience.



But we believe the marathon is about more than just running 26.2 miles. Whatever your reason to run, this comprehensive 18-week Training Plan is designed to provide holistic marathon coaching and guidance, every step of the way.



Get the benefit of Guided Runs with Nike Run Club coaches, Nike Training Club workouts, and mindset, nutrition and recovery tips. Whether it’s training your brain or making the most of a rest day, taking on a marathon challenge isn’t just about miles, it’s about you and your progress.



Learn the strength-building benefits of Speed Runs, the physical and mental advantages of Long Runs, and the regenerative power of Recovery Runs through guidance from coaches and athletes who’ve been there and run it.



We know training has to fit into your life, so whether you're 8 or 18 weeks from race day, or want to run 3, 4 or 5 days a week, we’re here to guide you whenever you’re ready—as your coach, teammate, and biggest fan.



We’ll meet you on the starting line!