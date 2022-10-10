Half-Marathon Training Plan
The Half-Marathon is a great race to challenge and celebrate you as a runner and athlete.
This 6 to 14-week plan will teach you how to improve strength, build endurance, and run smarter with a variety of runs designed to make sure you feel ready for race day. But most importantly, it will help you learn to celebrate the starting line so you can feel great as you run towards the finish line.
We know running isn’t the only thing on your to-do list, so the Half-Marathon Training Plan is designed to be uniquely flexible to your needs. Each week you can choose to run 3, 4 or 5 Guided Runs—from Recovery Runs to Speed Runs and Long Runs. And with the benefit of daily guidance from some of the best coaches and athletes, recovery tips, and nutrition and mindset advice, we’re with you for every step as your coach, teammate, and biggest fan.
We'll meet you on the starting line!
Get Started With Coach Bennett
"You need to celebrate your journey to the starting line, and one of the easiest things to celebrate will be your progression as an athlete.
Chris Bennett
Nike Running Global Head Coach
Program Overview
Here’s a sample of what your training will look like for the first two weeks of the plan. Download the plan to see what’s in store for the remaining 12 weeks.
14 Weeks to Go
- Nike Run Club Guided Run: 14 Weeks to Go or RECOVERY RUN: 15:00 minute run
- Nike Run Club Guided Run: First Speed Run or SPEED RUN: Intervals / 5:00 Warm Up / 8 x 1:00 @ 5K Pace Intervals / 1:00 recovery between intervals
- Nike Run Club Guided Run: Easy Run or RECOVERY RUN: 25:00 minute run
- Nike Run Club Guided Run: One Hard Two Easy or SPEED RUN: Fartlek / 5:00 Warm Up / 21:00 Fartlek: Alternate between 1:00 hard Running and 2:00 Easy Running For 21:00 minutes
- Nike Run Club Guided Run: 5K Run OR LONG RUN: 5K / 3.1 Mile Run
13 Weeks To Go
- Nike Run Club Guided Run: 13 Weeks To Go or RECOVERY RUN: 15:00 minute run
- Nike Run Club Guided Run: No Time To Go or SPEED RUN: Intervals / 5:00 Warm Up / 1:00 Mile Pace / 2:00 5K Pace / 3:00 10K Pace / 2:00 5K Pace / 1:00 Mile Pace / 1:00 recovery
- Nike Run Club Guided Run: Recovery Run with Headspace or RECOVERY RUN: 35:00 minute run
- Nike Run Club Guided Run: Run Strong. Repeat. or SPEED RUN: Intervals / 5:00 Warm Up / 4 x 1:30 5K Pace / 1 x 1:30 Mile Pace / 4 x 1:30 5K Pace / 1 x 1:30 Mile Pace / 45 second recovery after 5K Pace Intervals / 1:00 recovery after Mile Pace Interval
- Nike Run Club Guided Run: Four Mile Run or LONG RUN: 6.4K / 4 Miles
Let’s Go
Stoked to train for a half-marathon? Download our training program and start running today.