The Half-Marathon is a great race to challenge and celebrate you as a runner and athlete.

This 6 to 14-week plan will teach you how to improve strength, build endurance, and run smarter with a variety of runs designed to make sure you feel ready for race day. But most importantly, it will help you learn to celebrate the starting line so you can feel great as you run towards the finish line.

We know running isn’t the only thing on your to-do list, so the Half-Marathon Training Plan is designed to be uniquely flexible to your needs. Each week you can choose to run 3, 4 or 5 Guided Runs—from Recovery Runs to Speed Runs and Long Runs. And with the benefit of daily guidance from some of the best coaches and athletes, recovery tips, and nutrition and mindset advice, we’re with you for every step as your coach, teammate, and biggest fan.

We'll meet you on the starting line!