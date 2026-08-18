Back to School Clothing

(1415)
Back to School

Back to School

Top picks for staying ahead of the game

Footwear

Footwear

Campus-ready kicks that keep up with you

Bags & Backpacks

Bags & Backpacks

Carry your daily essentials with ease

Gear Up

Gear Up

Level up in premium training essentials

Back to School

Back to School

Top picks for staying ahead of the game

Footwear

Footwear

Campus-ready kicks that keep up with you

Bags & Backpacks

Bags & Backpacks

Carry your daily essentials with ease

Gear Up

Gear Up

Level up in premium training essentials

Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Repel Windbreaker
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Repel Windbreaker
$75
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Pleated Miniskirt
Coming Soon
Nike Sportswear
Women's Pleated Miniskirt
$70
Nike Tech Helios
Nike Tech Helios Men's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech Helios
Men's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
24% off
Nike Tech Helios
Nike Tech Helios Men's Dri-FIT Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech Helios
Men's Dri-FIT Pants
24% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Slim Long-Sleeve Sheer Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Slim Long-Sleeve Sheer Top
$60
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Mid-Rise Lightweight UV Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Mid-Rise Lightweight UV Pants
$95

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Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Big Kids' Full-Zip Hooded Denim Jacket
Nike Sportswear Collection
Big Kids' Full-Zip Hooded Denim Jacket
$90
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Big Kids' Denim Cargo Pants
Nike Sportswear Collection
Big Kids' Denim Cargo Pants
24% off
Nike Air
Nike Air Men's All-Over-Print Mesh Jersey
Recycled Materials
Nike Air
Men's All-Over-Print Mesh Jersey
$80
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Dri-FIT Woven Pants
Nike Tech
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Pants
40% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Jersey
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Jersey
24% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose High-Waisted Track Pants
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose High-Waisted Track Pants
$85

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Nike Sportswear Tech
Nike Sportswear Tech Men's Dri-FIT Shori Knit Track Jacket
Nike Sportswear Tech
Men's Dri-FIT Shori Knit Track Jacket
$125
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Shorts
Best Seller
Nike Club
Men's Fleece Shorts
23% off
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Dri-FIT Fitted Full-Zip Long-Sleeve Top
Nike Mavn
Girls' Dri-FIT Fitted Full-Zip Long-Sleeve Top
$75
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
$80
Nike Everyday Elevated Sport
Nike Everyday Elevated Sport Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Elevated Sport
Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Elevated
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
+5
Nike Everyday Elevated
Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
+3
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
$140
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Dri-FIT Shori Knit Shorts
+1
Nike Tech
Men's Dri-FIT Shori Knit Shorts
$85
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
$65
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 7" 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 7" 2-in-1 Running Shorts
$70
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Running Singlet
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Running Singlet
$85
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 3" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 3" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
$85
Nike Legend
Nike Legend Big Kids' Dri-FIT T-Shirt
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Legend
Big Kids' Dri-FIT T-Shirt
20% off
Nike Primary Nano
Nike Primary Nano Big Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT 7" Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary Nano
Big Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT 7" Shorts
$60
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
$47
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Mid-Rise Poly-Knit Track Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Mid-Rise Poly-Knit Track Shorts
29% off
USMNT 2026 Stadium Away
USMNT 2026 Stadium Away Big Kid' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Jersey
Recycled Materials
USMNT 2026 Stadium Away
Big Kid' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Jersey
$85
USMNT 2026 Stadium Away
USMNT 2026 Stadium Away Big Kids' Nike Soccer Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
USMNT 2026 Stadium Away
Big Kids' Nike Soccer Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
13% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's T-Shirt
+1
Nike Sportswear
Men's T-Shirt
$32
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Sport Shorts
+1
Best Seller
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Sport Shorts
34% off
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
$42
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 4" Trail Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 4" Trail Running Shorts
$90
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight Big Kids' (Girls') Oversized Graphic Crew
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight
Big Kids' (Girls') Oversized Graphic Crew
$60
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Big Kids' (Girls') French Terry Skirt
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Big Kids' (Girls') French Terry Skirt
$35
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Short-Sleeve Polo
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Short-Sleeve Polo
$65
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight "French Terry"
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight "French Terry" Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight "French Terry"
Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
$50
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Big Kids' T-Shirt
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Big Kids' T-Shirt
$35
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Big Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
+1
Best Seller
Nike Multi
Big Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
12% off
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Women's Dri-FIT Tartan Golf Polo
Nike Fairway Fresh
Women's Dri-FIT Tartan Golf Polo
$95
Nike Golf Club
Nike Golf Club Women's Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Golf Club
Women's Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
$85

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Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Big Kids' Woven Cargo Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Big Kids' Woven Cargo Shorts
$45

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Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Best Seller
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
$37
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Women's Girlfriend T-Shirt
Jordan Flight
Women's Girlfriend T-Shirt
24% off
Nike Everyday Elevated
Nike Everyday Elevated Ankle Socks (6 Pairs)
+4
Nike Everyday Elevated
Ankle Socks (6 Pairs)
16% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
T-Shirt
13% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Dri-FIT Woven Pants
Nike Tech
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Pants
42% off
Nike Legend
Nike Legend Big Kids' Dri-FIT T-Shirt
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Legend
Big Kids' Dri-FIT T-Shirt
20% off
Nike Primary Nano
Nike Primary Nano Big Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT 7" Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary Nano
Big Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT 7" Shorts
$60
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
$47
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Mid-Rise Poly-Knit Track Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Mid-Rise Poly-Knit Track Shorts
29% off
USMNT 2026 Stadium Away
USMNT 2026 Stadium Away Big Kid' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Jersey
Recycled Materials
USMNT 2026 Stadium Away
Big Kid' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Jersey
$85
USMNT 2026 Stadium Away
USMNT 2026 Stadium Away Big Kids' Nike Soccer Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
USMNT 2026 Stadium Away
Big Kids' Nike Soccer Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
13% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's T-Shirt
+1
Nike Sportswear
Men's T-Shirt
$32
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Sport Shorts
+1
Best Seller
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Sport Shorts
34% off
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
$42
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 4" Trail Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 4" Trail Running Shorts
$90
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight Big Kids' (Girls') Oversized Graphic Crew
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight
Big Kids' (Girls') Oversized Graphic Crew
$60
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Big Kids' (Girls') French Terry Skirt
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Big Kids' (Girls') French Terry Skirt
$35
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Short-Sleeve Polo
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Short-Sleeve Polo
$65
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight "French Terry"
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight "French Terry" Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight "French Terry"
Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
$50
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Big Kids' T-Shirt
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Big Kids' T-Shirt
$35
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Big Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
+1
Best Seller
Nike Multi
Big Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
12% off
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Women's Dri-FIT Tartan Golf Polo
Nike Fairway Fresh
Women's Dri-FIT Tartan Golf Polo
$95
Nike Golf Club
Nike Golf Club Women's Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Golf Club
Women's Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
$85

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Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Big Kids' Woven Cargo Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Big Kids' Woven Cargo Shorts
$45

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Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Best Seller
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
$37
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Women's Girlfriend T-Shirt
Jordan Flight
Women's Girlfriend T-Shirt
24% off
Nike Everyday Elevated
Nike Everyday Elevated Ankle Socks (6 Pairs)
+4
Nike Everyday Elevated
Ankle Socks (6 Pairs)
16% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
T-Shirt
13% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Dri-FIT Woven Pants
Nike Tech
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Pants
42% off