Shop Back to School

(2348)
Footwear

Footwear

Campus-ready kicks that keep up with you

Apparel

Apparel

First-day style meets everyday comfort

Bags & Backpacks

Bags & Backpacks

Carry your daily essentials with ease

Gear Up

Gear Up

Level up in premium training essentials

Footwear

Footwear

Campus-ready kicks that keep up with you

Apparel

Apparel

First-day style meets everyday comfort

Bags & Backpacks

Bags & Backpacks

Carry your daily essentials with ease

Gear Up

Gear Up

Level up in premium training essentials

Nike Cortez Textile
Nike Cortez Textile Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cortez Textile
Women's Shoes
$95
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's Shoes with Reflective Accents
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike V5 RNR
Women's Shoes with Reflective Accents
$95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Repel Windbreaker
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Repel Windbreaker
$75
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Pleated Miniskirt
Coming Soon
Nike Sportswear
Women's Pleated Miniskirt
$70
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 SE SP
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 SE SP Men's Shoes
+4
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 SE SP
Men's Shoes
$170
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Men's Shoes
+2
Best Seller
Nike V5 RNR
Men's Shoes
$95
Nike Tech Helios
Nike Tech Helios Men's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech Helios
Men's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
24% off
Nike Tech Helios
Nike Tech Helios Men's Dri-FIT Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech Helios
Men's Dri-FIT Pants
24% off
Nike Sprint Sister
Nike Sprint Sister Women's Shoes
+2
Just In
Nike Sprint Sister
Women's Shoes
$100
Nike Gato LV8
Nike Gato LV8 Men's Shoes
Nike Gato LV8
Men's Shoes
40% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Slim Long-Sleeve Sheer Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Slim Long-Sleeve Sheer Top
$60
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Mid-Rise Lightweight UV Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Mid-Rise Lightweight UV Pants
$95

See Price in Bag

Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Big Kids' Shoes
+2
Nike Dunk Low
Big Kids' Shoes
$92
Nike Ava X
Nike Ava X Big Kids' Shoes
Nike Ava X
Big Kids' Shoes
$102

See Price in Bag

Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Big Kids' Full-Zip Hooded Denim Jacket
Nike Sportswear Collection
Big Kids' Full-Zip Hooded Denim Jacket
$90
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Big Kids' Denim Cargo Pants
Nike Sportswear Collection
Big Kids' Denim Cargo Pants
24% off
Nike Ava Rover Premium
Nike Ava Rover Premium Men's Shoes
Nike Ava Rover Premium
Men's Shoes
43% off
Nike Air Max 90 Premium
Nike Air Max 90 Premium Men's Shoes
+5
Nike Air Max 90 Premium
Men's Shoes
$145
Nike Air
Nike Air Men's All-Over-Print Mesh Jersey
Recycled Materials
Nike Air
Men's All-Over-Print Mesh Jersey
$80
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Dri-FIT Woven Pants
Nike Tech
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Pants
40% off
Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Nike Zoom Skylon 11 Women's Shoes
Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Women's Shoes
$135
Nike Air Max 95 "Big Bubble"
Nike Air Max 95 "Big Bubble" Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 "Big Bubble"
Women's Shoes
$190

See Price in Bag

Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Jersey
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Jersey
24% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose High-Waisted Track Pants
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose High-Waisted Track Pants
$85

See Price in Bag

Nike Varsity Elite
Nike Varsity Elite Printed Backpack (32L)
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Varsity Elite
Printed Backpack (32L)
$100
Nike Hayward
Nike Hayward Backpack (26L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Hayward
Backpack (26L)
32% off
Nike Killshot 2 Leather
Nike Killshot 2 Leather Men's Shoes
Nike Killshot 2 Leather
Men's Shoes
$100
Nike Sportswear Tech
Nike Sportswear Tech Men's Dri-FIT Shori Knit Track Jacket
Nike Sportswear Tech
Men's Dri-FIT Shori Knit Track Jacket
$125
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Shorts
Best Seller
Nike Club
Men's Fleece Shorts
23% off
Nike Winflo 12
Nike Winflo 12 Little Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Winflo 12
Little Kids' Road Running Shoes
$77

See Price in Bag

Nike Winflo 12
Nike Winflo 12 Big Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Winflo 12
Big Kids' Road Running Shoes
$82

See Price in Bag

Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Dri-FIT Fitted Full-Zip Long-Sleeve Top
Nike Mavn
Girls' Dri-FIT Fitted Full-Zip Long-Sleeve Top
$75
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
$80
Nike Everyday Elevated Sport
Nike Everyday Elevated Sport Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Elevated Sport
Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Elevated
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
+5
Nike Everyday Elevated
Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Nike Zoom Skylon 11 Shoes
Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Shoes
$135
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
$190
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
+3
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
$140
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Dri-FIT Shori Knit Shorts
+1
Nike Tech
Men's Dri-FIT Shori Knit Shorts
$85
Nike Heritage Eugene 2.0
Nike Heritage Eugene 2.0 Winterized Backpack (20L)
Best Seller
Nike Heritage Eugene 2.0
Winterized Backpack (20L)
$65
Nike Utility Elite
Nike Utility Elite Backpack (37L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Elite
Backpack (37L)
24% off
Nike Vomero Premium
Nike Vomero Premium Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Premium
Men's Road Running Shoes
$230
Nike Pegasus Premium
Nike Pegasus Premium Men's Road Running Shoes
+3
Nike Pegasus Premium
Men's Road Running Shoes
$220
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
$65
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 7" 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 7" 2-in-1 Running Shorts
$70
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
+4
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
35% off
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Women’s Road Running Shoes
+6
Nike Vomero Plus
Women’s Road Running Shoes
24% off
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Running Singlet
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Running Singlet
$85
Nike Varsity Elite
Nike Varsity Elite Printed Backpack (32L)
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Varsity Elite
Printed Backpack (32L)
$100
Nike Hayward
Nike Hayward Backpack (26L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Hayward
Backpack (26L)
32% off
Nike Killshot 2 Leather
Nike Killshot 2 Leather Men's Shoes
Nike Killshot 2 Leather
Men's Shoes
$100
Nike Sportswear Tech
Nike Sportswear Tech Men's Dri-FIT Shori Knit Track Jacket
Nike Sportswear Tech
Men's Dri-FIT Shori Knit Track Jacket
$125
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Shorts
Best Seller
Nike Club
Men's Fleece Shorts
23% off
Nike Winflo 12
Nike Winflo 12 Little Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Winflo 12
Little Kids' Road Running Shoes
$77

See Price in Bag

Nike Winflo 12
Nike Winflo 12 Big Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Winflo 12
Big Kids' Road Running Shoes
$82

See Price in Bag

Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Dri-FIT Fitted Full-Zip Long-Sleeve Top
Nike Mavn
Girls' Dri-FIT Fitted Full-Zip Long-Sleeve Top
$75
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
$80
Nike Everyday Elevated Sport
Nike Everyday Elevated Sport Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Elevated Sport
Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Elevated
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
+5
Nike Everyday Elevated
Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Nike Zoom Skylon 11 Shoes
Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Shoes
$135
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
$190
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
+3
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
$140
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Dri-FIT Shori Knit Shorts
+1
Nike Tech
Men's Dri-FIT Shori Knit Shorts
$85
Nike Heritage Eugene 2.0
Nike Heritage Eugene 2.0 Winterized Backpack (20L)
Best Seller
Nike Heritage Eugene 2.0
Winterized Backpack (20L)
$65
Nike Utility Elite
Nike Utility Elite Backpack (37L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Elite
Backpack (37L)
24% off
Nike Vomero Premium
Nike Vomero Premium Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Premium
Men's Road Running Shoes
$230
Nike Pegasus Premium
Nike Pegasus Premium Men's Road Running Shoes
+3
Nike Pegasus Premium
Men's Road Running Shoes
$220
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
$65
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 7" 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 7" 2-in-1 Running Shorts
$70
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
+4
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
35% off
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Women’s Road Running Shoes
+6
Nike Vomero Plus
Women’s Road Running Shoes
24% off
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Running Singlet
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Running Singlet
$85
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 3" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 3" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
$85
Nike Sportswear RPM
Nike Sportswear RPM Backpack (26L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear RPM
Backpack (26L)
24% off
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Floral Backpack (24L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Floral Backpack (24L)
$80
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Big Kids' Road Running Shoes
+3
Best Seller
Nike Vomero 18
Big Kids' Road Running Shoes
$122
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Big Kids' Running Shoes
+3
Nike Stellar Ride
Big Kids' Running Shoes
$67
Nike Legend
Nike Legend Big Kids' Dri-FIT T-Shirt
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Legend
Big Kids' Dri-FIT T-Shirt
20% off
Nike Primary Nano
Nike Primary Nano Big Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT 7" Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary Nano
Big Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT 7" Shorts
$60
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's Shoes with Reflective Accents
+4
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's Shoes with Reflective Accents
41% off
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Women's Shoes with Reflective Accents
+3
Best Seller
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Women's Shoes with Reflective Accents
$170
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
$47
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Mid-Rise Poly-Knit Track Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Mid-Rise Poly-Knit Track Shorts
29% off
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy Big Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Soccer Cleats
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Big Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Soccer Cleats
$65
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Club
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Club Little Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Soccer Cleats
Recycled Materials
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Club
Little Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Soccer Cleats
$40
USMNT 2026 Stadium Away
USMNT 2026 Stadium Away Big Kid' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Jersey
Recycled Materials
USMNT 2026 Stadium Away
Big Kid' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Jersey
$85
USMNT 2026 Stadium Away
USMNT 2026 Stadium Away Big Kids' Nike Soccer Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
USMNT 2026 Stadium Away
Big Kids' Nike Soccer Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
13% off
ACG Zegama Trail
ACG Zegama Trail Men's Trail Running Shoes
Best Seller
ACG Zegama Trail
Men's Trail Running Shoes
$180
ACG LDV
ACG LDV Men's Shoes
Best Seller
ACG LDV
Men's Shoes
$130
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's T-Shirt
+1
Nike Sportswear
Men's T-Shirt
$32
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Sport Shorts
+1
Best Seller
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Sport Shorts
34% off
Nike Kiger 10
Nike Kiger 10 Trail Running Shoes
Nike Kiger 10
Trail Running Shoes
$170

See Price in Bag

ACG Zegama Trail
ACG Zegama Trail Women's Trail Running Shoes
ACG Zegama Trail
Women's Trail Running Shoes
$180
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
$42
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 4" Trail Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 4" Trail Running Shorts
$90
Nike Heritage Eugene
Nike Heritage Eugene Tote Bag (63L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage Eugene
Tote Bag (63L)
24% off