Back to School Shoes

(702)
Back to School

Back to School

Top picks for staying ahead of the game

Apparel

Apparel

First-day style meets everyday comfort

Bags & Backpacks

Bags & Backpacks

Carry your daily essentials with ease

Gear Up

Gear Up

Level up in premium training essentials

Back to School

Back to School

Top picks for staying ahead of the game

Apparel

Apparel

First-day style meets everyday comfort

Bags & Backpacks

Bags & Backpacks

Carry your daily essentials with ease

Gear Up

Gear Up

Level up in premium training essentials

Nike Cortez Textile
Nike Cortez Textile Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cortez Textile
Women's Shoes
$95
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's Shoes with Reflective Accents
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike V5 RNR
Women's Shoes with Reflective Accents
$95
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 SE SP
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 SE SP Men's Shoes
+4
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 SE SP
Men's Shoes
$170
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Men's Shoes
+2
Best Seller
Nike V5 RNR
Men's Shoes
$95
Nike Sprint Sister
Nike Sprint Sister Women's Shoes
+2
Just In
Nike Sprint Sister
Women's Shoes
$100
Nike Gato LV8
Nike Gato LV8 Men's Shoes
Nike Gato LV8
Men's Shoes
40% off
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Big Kids' Shoes
+2
Nike Dunk Low
Big Kids' Shoes
$92
Nike Ava X
Nike Ava X Big Kids' Shoes
Nike Ava X
Big Kids' Shoes
$102

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Nike Ava Rover Premium
Nike Ava Rover Premium Men's Shoes
Nike Ava Rover Premium
Men's Shoes
43% off
Nike Air Max 90 Premium
Nike Air Max 90 Premium Men's Shoes
+5
Nike Air Max 90 Premium
Men's Shoes
$145
Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Nike Zoom Skylon 11 Women's Shoes
Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Women's Shoes
$135
Nike Air Max 95 "Big Bubble"
Nike Air Max 95 "Big Bubble" Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 "Big Bubble"
Women's Shoes
$190

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Nike Killshot 2 Leather
Nike Killshot 2 Leather Men's Shoes
Nike Killshot 2 Leather
Men's Shoes
$100
Nike Winflo 12
Nike Winflo 12 Little Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Winflo 12
Little Kids' Road Running Shoes
$77

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Nike Winflo 12
Nike Winflo 12 Big Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Winflo 12
Big Kids' Road Running Shoes
$82

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Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Nike Zoom Skylon 11 Shoes
Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Shoes
$135
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
$190
Nike Vomero Premium
Nike Vomero Premium Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Premium
Men's Road Running Shoes
$230
Nike Pegasus Premium
Nike Pegasus Premium Men's Road Running Shoes
+3
Nike Pegasus Premium
Men's Road Running Shoes
$220
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
+4
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
35% off
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Women’s Road Running Shoes
+6
Nike Vomero Plus
Women’s Road Running Shoes
24% off
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Big Kids' Road Running Shoes
+3
Best Seller
Nike Vomero 18
Big Kids' Road Running Shoes
$122
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Big Kids' Running Shoes
+3
Nike Stellar Ride
Big Kids' Running Shoes
$67
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's Shoes with Reflective Accents
+4
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's Shoes with Reflective Accents
41% off
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Women's Shoes with Reflective Accents
+3
Best Seller
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Women's Shoes with Reflective Accents
$170
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy Big Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Soccer Cleats
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Big Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Soccer Cleats
$65
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Club
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Club Little Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Soccer Cleats
Recycled Materials
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Club
Little Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Soccer Cleats
$40
ACG Zegama Trail
ACG Zegama Trail Men's Trail Running Shoes
Best Seller
ACG Zegama Trail
Men's Trail Running Shoes
$180
ACG LDV
ACG LDV Men's Shoes
Best Seller
ACG LDV
Men's Shoes
$130
Nike Kiger 10
Nike Kiger 10 Trail Running Shoes
Nike Kiger 10
Trail Running Shoes
$170

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ACG Zegama Trail
ACG Zegama Trail Women's Trail Running Shoes
ACG Zegama Trail
Women's Trail Running Shoes
$180
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Big Kids' Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Big Kids' Shoes
$82

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Air Jordan 4 Retro "Birds of Paradise"
Air Jordan 4 Retro "Birds of Paradise" Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 4 Retro "Birds of Paradise"
Women's Shoes
$220
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
$125
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Nike S.T. Dynamite Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
+3
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
$57
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Nike S.T. Dynamite Little Kids' Basketball Shoe
+1
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Little Kids' Basketball Shoe
$52
Nike Tempo G
Nike Tempo G Golf Shoes
Nike Tempo G
Golf Shoes
$135
Nike Air Max '95 G
Nike Air Max '95 G Golf Shoes
Nike Air Max '95 G
Golf Shoes
$210

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Nike Dunk Low LV8
Nike Dunk Low LV8 Big Kids' Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Dunk Low LV8
Big Kids' Shoes
$102
Air Jordan 3 Retro "Sport Renaissance"
Air Jordan 3 Retro "Sport Renaissance" Women's Shoes
Just In
Air Jordan 3 Retro "Sport Renaissance"
Women's Shoes
$205
Jordan 3 Retro "Sport Renaissance"
Jordan 3 Retro "Sport Renaissance" Little Kids' Shoes
Just In
Jordan 3 Retro "Sport Renaissance"
Little Kids' Shoes
$95
Jordan 3 Retro "Sport Renaissance"
Jordan 3 Retro "Sport Renaissance" Baby/Toddler Shoes
Just In
Jordan 3 Retro "Sport Renaissance"
Baby/Toddler Shoes
$80
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
$115
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
$115
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Nike Air Force 1 LE Big Kids' Shoes
+3
Best Seller
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Big Kids' Shoes
$90
Nike Force 1 Low
Nike Force 1 Low Little Kids' Shoes
+5
Nike Force 1 Low
Little Kids' Shoes
$70
Nike Force 1 Low
Nike Force 1 Low Baby/Toddler Shoes
Nike Force 1 Low
Baby/Toddler Shoes
$55
Nike Vomero 5
Nike Vomero 5 Big Kids' Shoes
Nike Vomero 5
Big Kids' Shoes
$112
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Women's Shoes with Reflective Accents
+3
Best Seller
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Women's Shoes with Reflective Accents
$170
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy Big Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Soccer Cleats
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Big Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Soccer Cleats
$65
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Club
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Club Little Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Soccer Cleats
Recycled Materials
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Club
Little Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Soccer Cleats
$40
ACG Zegama Trail
ACG Zegama Trail Men's Trail Running Shoes
Best Seller
ACG Zegama Trail
Men's Trail Running Shoes
$180
ACG LDV
ACG LDV Men's Shoes
Best Seller
ACG LDV
Men's Shoes
$130
Nike Kiger 10
Nike Kiger 10 Trail Running Shoes
Nike Kiger 10
Trail Running Shoes
$170

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ACG Zegama Trail
ACG Zegama Trail Women's Trail Running Shoes
ACG Zegama Trail
Women's Trail Running Shoes
$180
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Big Kids' Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Big Kids' Shoes
$82

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Air Jordan 4 Retro "Birds of Paradise"
Air Jordan 4 Retro "Birds of Paradise" Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 4 Retro "Birds of Paradise"
Women's Shoes
$220
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
$125
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Nike S.T. Dynamite Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
+3
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
$57
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Nike S.T. Dynamite Little Kids' Basketball Shoe
+1
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Little Kids' Basketball Shoe
$52
Nike Tempo G
Nike Tempo G Golf Shoes
Nike Tempo G
Golf Shoes
$135
Nike Air Max '95 G
Nike Air Max '95 G Golf Shoes
Nike Air Max '95 G
Golf Shoes
$210

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Nike Dunk Low LV8
Nike Dunk Low LV8 Big Kids' Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Dunk Low LV8
Big Kids' Shoes
$102
Air Jordan 3 Retro "Sport Renaissance"
Air Jordan 3 Retro "Sport Renaissance" Women's Shoes
Just In
Air Jordan 3 Retro "Sport Renaissance"
Women's Shoes
$205
Jordan 3 Retro "Sport Renaissance"
Jordan 3 Retro "Sport Renaissance" Little Kids' Shoes
Just In
Jordan 3 Retro "Sport Renaissance"
Little Kids' Shoes
$95
Jordan 3 Retro "Sport Renaissance"
Jordan 3 Retro "Sport Renaissance" Baby/Toddler Shoes
Just In
Jordan 3 Retro "Sport Renaissance"
Baby/Toddler Shoes
$80
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
$115
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
$115
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Nike Air Force 1 LE Big Kids' Shoes
+3
Best Seller
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Big Kids' Shoes
$90
Nike Force 1 Low
Nike Force 1 Low Little Kids' Shoes
+5
Nike Force 1 Low
Little Kids' Shoes
$70
Nike Force 1 Low
Nike Force 1 Low Baby/Toddler Shoes
Nike Force 1 Low
Baby/Toddler Shoes
$55
Nike Vomero 5
Nike Vomero 5 Big Kids' Shoes
Nike Vomero 5
Big Kids' Shoes
$112