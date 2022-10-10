5K Training Plan

The 5K is fun. The 5K is exciting. And the training for the 5K is no different.

You’ll experience so many different Speed Runs because fast is fun. You’ll do Recovery Runs and Long Runs and go further than before because running yourself somewhere new is exciting. And you’ll take the starting line excited and ready to have some fun on your way to the finish line.

Every training run in this plan has an accompanying Guided Run in the Nike Run Club App. This plan was designed around an 8-week schedule, and Guided Runs are built to adapt to your experience level and intended to be uniquely flexible to your needs. Whether you’re four or eight weeks from race day, you can jump into this program whenever it suits you.

You are in control of what you put into the program and therefore what you get out of it. Our recommendation: Plan on training for at least 4 weeks before the 5K so you can comfortably run and complete the programmed workouts.

We’ll meet you on the starting line!