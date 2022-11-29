The Best Nike Gear for Cheerleading

In a cheerleading competition or on the sidelines of a thrilling game, cheerleaders are tasked with captivating the crowd while performing intense athleticism. This combination of skills calls for high-performance gear to help athletes excel on the mat, court or field.

Complete your cheerleading gear collection — or find the perfect gift for a cheerleader in your life — with these essential Nike items for athletes of all ages.

(Related: The Top 9 Nike Gift Ideas for Dancers)