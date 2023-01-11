The Best Kids’ Sweatpants By Nike to Shop Now

Well-fitting, high-quality sweatpants are an essential piece of a child’s wardrobe. The best sweatpants for kids are comfortable and functional, keeping them warm and secure as they hit the playground, playing field, or anywhere in between.

Designed with soft, lightweight, and sweat-wicking fabrics, kids sweatpants by Nike offer versatility for a range of age groups and sizes. Whether the child in your life is busy building the biggest pillow fort ever or going all out in the backyard, there’s something for every kid at Nike.

(Related: Keep Kids Cozy in These Nike Fleece Jackets)