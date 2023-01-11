The Best Kids’ Sweatpants By Nike to Shop Now
Buying Guide
Kids’ sweatpants can be worn from the couch to the court. Check out the best Nike options to buy now.
Well-fitting, high-quality sweatpants are an essential piece of a child’s wardrobe. The best sweatpants for kids are comfortable and functional, keeping them warm and secure as they hit the playground, playing field, or anywhere in between.
Designed with soft, lightweight, and sweat-wicking fabrics, kids sweatpants by Nike offer versatility for a range of age groups and sizes. Whether the child in your life is busy building the biggest pillow fort ever or going all out in the backyard, there’s something for every kid at Nike.
(Related: Keep Kids Cozy in These Nike Fleece Jackets)
Best Nike Unisex Sweatpants
With unisex options available in three collections — Nike Sportswear, Air, and Outdoor Play — there are several styles, patterns, and fits to consider. For example, a pair of Nike Air big kids’ sweatpants are bound to become an instant fave for any playdate, thanks to the soft fleece-lined fabric and an adjustable drawcord. Kids can keep their essentials in place with two side pockets and an additional one in the back for more storage.
Alternatively, if the kid in your life is interested in playing outside — even in brisk temperatures — the Nike Air winterized pants will be a welcome addition to their closet. These sweatpants feature a lightweight synthetic fill that traps heat, but not at the expense of bogging the child down as they leap and bound.
Best Nike Oversize Sweatpants
The Nike Sportswear oversize pants have the cozy factor covered. Their roomy fit gives off cool and relaxed vibes, while the soft French terry fabric offers additional comfort. The lightweight fabric moves sweat away from the skin for quick evaporation, helping kids stay dry and comfortable during every minute of play. The elastic waistband and drawcord provide a secure fit, as do the cuffed hems. The best part? They’re roomy enough to throw on over leggings in the colder months.
(Related: 14 Back-to-School Clothing Essentials for Kids of All Ages)
Best Nike Boys’ Sweatpants
Whether the boy in your life is out playing or keeping it casual indoors, these minimalistic sweatpants made with Nike Therma-FIT technology have them covered. The supersoft fleece fabric helps the wearer manage the body’s natural heat, especially useful in cool temperatures. And, the elastic drawstring waistband enables an adjustable fit so kids feel snug and secure as they take on the day.
Best Nike Girls’ Sweatpants
Nike Sportswear joggers and sweatpants offer everything a girl could want in a pair of pants. Made primarily from cotton, the items in this soft and cozy collection of wide-legged sweatpants and fitted joggers boast an easygoing style. Though nearly every item under this collection exudes a comfy vibe, most can be dressed up or down. Stretchy elastic waistbands — and in some of the styles, drawcords — make the fit customizable. After all, choosing between a snug or loose fit is largely dependent on the adventures of the day.
(Related: The Best Nike Sweatpants for Girls)
Words by Faith Brar