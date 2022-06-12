One on One: Napheesa Collier x Sylvia Fowles

NC: I haven’t even been out of high school 10 years, but when I was there, you still didn’t see people doing the moves that they have now. Arike [Ogunbowale] is that kind of player. The moves that she could do, I was always like, “Oh my gosh, that’s so cool.” But now you see everyone doing that in high school. They’re so skilled, you can see them refining their game — and it’s not just athleticism.



SF: I think we’re now getting a whiff of what the WNBA can look like a couple years from now, just like what Phee said with the talent level coming out of high school, but also the quickness. They’re jumping higher, they’re moving faster.



NC: Dunking! Everyone’s dunking now.



SF: Yes! It was only me and Candace [Parker] dunking when we were in high school. But within the next five years in the W, we’re definitely going to have a lot more girls dunking. It’s impressive! Napheesa asks me to dunk every game. First of all, it takes too much out of me. I got three people hanging from me, and I don’t have the energy to even jump sometimes.



NC: Do it the first shot of the game, then, when you’re fresh.



SF: You’re selfish. You see what I have to deal with? Don’t think about nobody but herself [laughs]. But you’ve definitely got a lot of more talented and athletic young women that are just going to be tearing things up in the next five years. I don't think 144 [roster spots] is going to get it done for all the talent that we have coming up. I can’t wait to sit back and watch, because I’m not getting dunked on.