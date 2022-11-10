Black Girls Do Bike Founder Monica Garrison on the Benefits of Cycling

In 2013, Monica Garrison rediscovered cycling as a means to manage stress, stay fit and spend time with her kids. What she gained were mental and physical benefits so powerful that she founded Black Girls Do Bike (BGDB) that same year. An organization that empowers all women to connect and experience the joy of cycling, it’s especially dedicated to opening doors for women of color and addressing health disparities. Now with over 100 chapters, BGDB allows women from across the world to form a deep sense of community through their passion for cycling and for giving back. On this episode, host Jaclyn Byrer hears from Monica and other inspiring BGDB members about their experiences with the group and their mission to democratize wellness.