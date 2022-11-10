Black Girls Do Bike Founder Monica Garrison on the Benefits of Cycling

Trained Podcast: Access Wellness With Monica Garrison
Coaching
Everyone deserves to experience the joy of cycling. Hear from the community breaking down barriers for women of color.
Trained is a podcast exploring the cutting edge of holistic fitness.
In 2013, Monica Garrison rediscovered cycling as a means to manage stress, stay fit and spend time with her kids. What she gained were mental and physical benefits so powerful that she founded Black Girls Do Bike (BGDB) that same year. An organization that empowers all women to connect and experience the joy of cycling, it’s especially dedicated to opening doors for women of color and addressing health disparities. Now with over 100 chapters, BGDB allows women from across the world to form a deep sense of community through their passion for cycling and for giving back. On this episode, host Jaclyn Byrer hears from Monica and other inspiring BGDB members about their experiences with the group and their mission to democratize wellness.
“I think cycling ties into lots of things in life, but it definitely ties into taking care of yourself, taking the initiative, and trying to take the power back in so many ways.”
Monica Garrison
Founder and executive director of Black Girls Do Bike
Have a question about mindset, movement, nutrition, recovery or sleep? Have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Jaclyn at trained@nike.com, and she’ll see what she can do.