Why You Need an Accountability Partner to Hit Your Goals

If you spend more time talking or daydreaming about all the healthy things you want to achieve than you do actually achieving them, it may be a good moment to call in some backup so you can move forward.

Having someone look out for you — or, better yet, join you — in your wellness quest could be the push you need to go from intent to accomplishment. In one study by University College London, couples looking to lose weight, get more active and smoke less were more successful when their live-in partners pursued the same goals. Other research published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found that spousal support helped create goal progress, whether those goals were for a day or more long-term.

You don’t have to go off and get married to have someone help you achieve your ambitions. According to many psychologists and trainers, you just need an accountability partner — be it a significant other, family member, friend or mentor — who’s got what it takes to drive you to your next level and beyond.