If you’ve spent most of your life trying not to get pregnant, it can be a shock when it doesn’t happen once you’re actually ready. That shock can turn to stress and anxiety when month after month, you’re still not pregnant. The kicker: We’re constantly told stress is bad for fertility, but how are we supposed to tackle this hugely stressful situation…without getting stressed out?

“It’s inherently stressful to have a deeply desired dream held out of reach,” says New York City–based psychiatrist Lucy Hutner, MD, the lead editor of the Textbook of Women’s Reproductive Mental Health. On top of that, “a situation where we feel responsible for an outcome that we can’t fully control is a recipe for stress.” So, take heart: Stress is completely reasonable. But that doesn’t mean you can’t find ways to manage it. Here, experts share how big a factor stress really is in the fertility game — and techniques to reduce it.