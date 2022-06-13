The Best Nike Swimsuits for Kids
Buying Guide
Find a swimsuit for your kid that’s comfortable, durable and sun-protective for all-day play at the beach or pool.
When summertime or a warm-weather trip approaches, it’s time to make sure the kids in your life have swimsuits that can stand up to swim lessons, camp or long days at the beach. For fast-growing kids, last summer’s swimwear might be too small.
If you’re shopping for new kids’ swimsuits this season, check out the best Nike swimsuits for kids. From long-sleeve swim shirts that provide protection from the sun to functional swim trunks and one pieces, check out the top Nike bathing-suit styles for girls and boys.
The Best Nike Swimsuits for Girls
1.Nike Essential One-Piece Swimsuit
For a classic, functional swimsuit for kids to wear all summer, opt for the Nike Essential One-Piece Swimsuit. The racerback design and standard bottom coverage make for a worry-free fit — kids will stay comfortable in this suit during all kinds of water activities.
2.Nike Water Dots Two-Piece Swimsuit
This sporty two piece has an asymmetrical top and high-rise bottom, both featuring a playful design, bright colors and a dot print. The crossback top offers comfort and mobility, which makes it a good fit for swim lessons, surf lessons or other water activities for young athletes.
3.Nike Script Logo Midkini
With an ergonomic fit and snug crossback straps on top, this suit is a great pick for active kids. The midkini (a style that falls between a bikini and tankini) has a mid-length top and matching bikini bottoms. This suit comes in a variety of colors, all with a bold-script logo on the front.
4.Nike Short-Sleeve Zip Legsuit
For kids who love ripping it up on a boogie board or surfboard, the Nike Short-Sleeve Zip Legsuit is the way to go. Because of the coverage and snug fit, a legsuit is a practical style for active water sports. Plus, it provides added skin coverage for better sun protection (just be sure to apply sunscreen to any exposed skin).
5.Nike Swoosh Long-Sleeve Hydroguard
For additional sun protection, consider adding a swim shirt to the mix. This hydroguard shirt offers an ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) of 40+ and Nike Dri-FIT technology that wicks sweat and moisture away from the skin to keep the body cool and dry.
The Best Nike Swimwear for Boys
1.Nike Heather Long-Sleeve Hydroguard
For upper-body protection against ultraviolet rays, the Nike Heather Hydroguard Swim Shirt features long sleeves and provides coverage in and out of the water. The shirt is made with sweat-wicking materials to help keep the body dry and cool during active days in the sunshine.
2.Nike Shark Stripe and Nike Sea Friends Volley Shorts
These swim trunks have fun, colorful prints. They provide a secure and tailored fit with a stretch waistband, adjustable internal drawcord and built-in mesh brief. There’s even a pocket in the back that’s made of mesh so that items stored there can easily drain. The 8-inch inseam hits right above the knee.
3.Nike Heather Half-Sleeve Hydroguard
If the kid in your life prefers shorter sleeves, go for this half-sleeve hydroguard with UPF 40+ fabric. This top features internal neck tape to help prevent chafing while swimming or playing, and the soft Nike Dri-FIT fabric wicks moisture away from the skin for quick drying.
Words by Claire Tak