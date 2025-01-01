  1. Running
    2. /
  2. Clothing
    3. /
  3. Pants and Tights
    4. /
  4. Crops & Capris

Running Crops & Capris(8)

Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Sustainable Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
$90

Extra 20% w/ SPORT

Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Floral Leggings with No Front Seam
Sustainable Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Floral Leggings with No Front Seam
14% off

New Markdown

Nike Go
Nike Go Women's High-Waisted Cropped Leggings with Pockets
Sustainable Materials
Nike Go
Women's High-Waisted Cropped Leggings with Pockets
34% off
Nike Trail Go
Nike Trail Go Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
Sustainable Materials
Nike Trail Go
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
39% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
Sustainable Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
23% off

Extra 20% w/ SPORT

Nike Therma-FIT One
Nike Therma-FIT One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Sustainable Materials
Nike Therma-FIT One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
$60
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Big Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT 3/4-Length Tights
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro
Big Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT 3/4-Length Tights
$30

Extra 20% w/ SPORT

Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Sustainable Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
$110

Extra 20% w/ SPORT