Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Running
        2. /
      2. Clothing
        3. /
        4. /
      4. Pants & Tights
        5. /
      5. Crops & Capris

      Womens Running Crops & Capris

      Pick Up Today
      Shop by Promotion 
      (0)
      Gender 
      (1)
      Women
      Shop by Price 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Sports & Activities 
      (1)
      Running
      Color 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (1)
      Running
      Fit 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Best Seller
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      $110
      Nike Epic Fast
      Nike Epic Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Epic Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      $68
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Capri Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Capri Leggings
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Cropped Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Cropped Leggings
      $95
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise Crop Running Leggings (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise Crop Running Leggings (Plus Size)
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Crop Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Crop Leggings
      $55
      Nike Epic Luxe
      Nike Epic Luxe Women's Mid-Rise Crop Pocket Running Leggings
      Nike Epic Luxe
      Women's Mid-Rise Crop Pocket Running Leggings
      Nike One Luxe
      Nike One Luxe Women's Mid-Rise Crop Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One Luxe
      Women's Mid-Rise Crop Leggings
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      $100
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Mesh-Paneled Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Mesh-Paneled Leggings
      $60
      Nike Air Fast
      Nike Air Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
      $100
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
      Nike One Luxe
      Nike One Luxe Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One Luxe
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      Nike Epic Luxe
      Nike Epic Luxe Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Pocket Running Leggings
      Nike Epic Luxe
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Pocket Running Leggings
      Nike Swoosh Run
      Nike Swoosh Run Women's 7/8-Length Mid-Rise Running Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh Run
      Women's 7/8-Length Mid-Rise Running Leggings
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Capri Leggings (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Capri Leggings (Plus Size)
      $48
      Nike Epic Luxe
      Nike Epic Luxe Women's Mid-Rise 7/8-Length Running Leggings (Plus Size)
      Nike Epic Luxe
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8-Length Running Leggings (Plus Size)
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Crop Leggings (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Crop Leggings (Plus Size)
      $55
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise Crop Running Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise Crop Running Leggings
      $60
      Nike Swoosh Run
      Nike Swoosh Run Women's 7/8 Mid-Rise Graphic Running Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh Run
      Women's 7/8 Mid-Rise Graphic Running Leggings
      Nike Zenvy (M)
      Nike Zenvy (M) Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy (M)
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
      $100
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Cropped Leggings (Plus Size)
      Just In
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Cropped Leggings (Plus Size)
      $95