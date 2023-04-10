Skip to main content
      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Bottoms
        3. /
      3. Pants & Tights
        4. /
      4. Crops & Capris

      Crops & Capris

      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Best Seller
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      $110
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Best Seller
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      $110
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Cropped Leggings
      Just In
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Cropped Leggings
      $95
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's 7/8 Mid-Rise Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's 7/8 Mid-Rise Leggings
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's High-Waisted Leggings with Pockets
      Available in SNKRS
      Nike Pro
      Women's High-Waisted Leggings with Pockets
      $62.50
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's 7/8 Mid-Rise Leggings (Plus Size)
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's 7/8 Mid-Rise Leggings (Plus Size)
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Infinalon Leggings
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Infinalon Leggings
      $90
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
      $100
      Nike Swoosh Run
      Nike Swoosh Run Women's 7/8-Length Mid-Rise Running Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh Run
      Women's 7/8-Length Mid-Rise Running Leggings
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Graphic Training Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Graphic Training Leggings
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's Mid-Rise Cropped Mesh Panel Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's Mid-Rise Cropped Mesh Panel Leggings
      $45
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men's 3/4 Tights
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Men's 3/4 Tights
      $32
      Nike Therma-FIT All Time
      Nike Therma-FIT All Time Women's Training Pants
      Nike Therma-FIT All Time
      Women's Training Pants
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Training Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Training Leggings with Pockets
      $70
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Mesh-Paneled Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Mesh-Paneled Leggings
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Panel Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Panel Leggings
      $50
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Allover Print Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's Mid-Rise Allover Print Leggings
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Ribbed-Panel Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Ribbed-Panel Leggings
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Allover Print Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Allover Print Leggings
      $70
      Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit
      Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit Women's Training Pants
      Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit
      Women's Training Pants
      Nike One Luxe
      Nike One Luxe Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One Luxe
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted Cropped Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Waisted Cropped Leggings
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Cropped Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Cropped Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
      $105