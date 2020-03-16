  1. Running
    2. /
  2. Clothing

Kids Running Clothing

Sports Bras 
(3)
Tops & T-Shirts 
(5)
Jackets & Vests 
(1)
Pants & Tights 
(3)
Shorts 
(15)
Compression & Baselayer 
(9)
Socks 
(3)
Boys
Running
+ More
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Big Kids' (Boys') Jacket
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Big Kids' (Boys') Jacket
$65
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Big Kids' (Girls') Printed Boyshorts
Nike Pro
Big Kids' (Girls') Printed Boyshorts
$22.97
$30
UP TO 40% OFF
UP TO 40% OFF
2000+ new sale styles added.
Shop
Nike Tech Pack
Nike Tech Pack Big Kids’ (Girls’) Long-Sleeve Running Bodysuit
Nike Tech Pack
Big Kids’ (Girls’) Long-Sleeve Running Bodysuit
$30.97
$40
Nike Dri-FIT Tempo
Nike Dri-FIT Tempo Toddler Shorts
Nike Dri-FIT Tempo
Toddler Shorts
$20
Nike
Nike Big Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve 1/2-Zip Running Top
Nike
Big Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve 1/2-Zip Running Top
$33.97
$45
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Big Kids' (Boys') Training Tights
Nike Pro
Big Kids' (Boys') Training Tights
$22.97
$30
Nike
Nike Big Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra
Nike
Big Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra
$21.97
$25
Nike Dri-FIT Tempo
Nike Dri-FIT Tempo Big Kids' (Girls') Running Shorts
Nike Dri-FIT Tempo
Big Kids' (Girls') Running Shorts
$25
Nike Dri-FIT Tempo
Nike Dri-FIT Tempo Big Kids’ (Girls’) Printed Running Shorts
Nike Dri-FIT Tempo
Big Kids’ (Girls’) Printed Running Shorts
$28
Nike Dri-FIT Tempo
Nike Dri-FIT Tempo Big Kids' (Girls') Running Shorts
Nike Dri-FIT Tempo
Big Kids' (Girls') Running Shorts
$25
Nike Dri-FIT Tempo
Nike Dri-FIT Tempo Big Kids' (Girls') Printed Running Shorts
Nike Dri-FIT Tempo
Big Kids' (Girls') Printed Running Shorts
$24.97
$28
Nike
Nike Big Kids' (Girls') 3.5" Running Shorts
Nike
Big Kids' (Girls') 3.5" Running Shorts
$14.97
$25
Nike Dri-FIT Tempo
Nike Dri-FIT Tempo Little Kids' Shorts
Nike Dri-FIT Tempo
Little Kids' Shorts
$20
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Big Kids' (Girls') Boyshorts
Nike Pro
Big Kids' (Girls') Boyshorts
$25
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Big Kids' (Girls') Graphic 4" Training Shorts
Nike Pro
Big Kids' (Girls') Graphic 4" Training Shorts
$19.97
$30
Nike
Nike Big Kids' (Girls') Training Tank
Nike
Big Kids' (Girls') Training Tank
$37.97
$40
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Big Kids' (Boys') Training Tights
Nike Pro
Big Kids' (Boys') Training Tights
$30
Nike
Nike Girls' Seamless Sports Bra
Nike
Girls' Seamless Sports Bra
$25
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Nike Everyday Cushioned Kids' Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Kids' Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
$11.97
$16
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Big Kids' (Girls') Tank
Nike Pro
Big Kids' (Girls') Tank
$20.97
$25
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew Kids' Training Socks (6 Pair)
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew
Kids' Training Socks (6 Pair)
$18
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Girls' Everyday Bra
Nike Sportswear
Girls' Everyday Bra
$25
Nike Dri-FIT Tempo
Nike Dri-FIT Tempo Big Kids' (Girls') Printed Running Shorts
Nike Dri-FIT Tempo
Big Kids' (Girls') Printed Running Shorts
$24.97
$28
Nike Dri-FIT Trophy
Nike Dri-FIT Trophy Big Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
Nike Dri-FIT Trophy
Big Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
$20