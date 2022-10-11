|Watch Face Size
|41mm
|45mm
|Band Fits Wrists
|130 – 200mm
|140 – 220mm
Apple Watch Nike
Use the chart below to determine the right size for you.
|Watch Face Size
|40mm
|44mm
|Band Fits Wrists
|130 – 200mm
|140 – 220mm
|Watch Face Size
|38mm
|42mm
|Band Fits Wrists
|130 – 200mm
|140 – 210mm
Measure the circumference of your wrist to determine band size. Most women's wrists are within the 140-175mm range. Most men's wrists are within the 165-195mm range.
You can match most bands with any Apple Watch Series 3 or newer case of the same size. The 41mm bands work with 38mm and 40mm cases; the 45mm bands work with 42mm and 44mm cases.