|US - Kids
|3.5Y
|4Y
|4.5Y
|5Y
|5.5Y
|6Y
|6.5Y
|7Y
|US - Men's
|3.5
|4
|4.5
|5
|5.5
|6
|6.5
|7
|US - Women's
|5
|5.5
|6
|6.5
|7
|7.5
|8
|8.5
|UK
|3
|3.5
|4
|4.5
|5
|5.5
|6
|6
|EU
|35.5
|36
|36.5
|37.5
|38
|38.5
|39
|40
|Foot Length (in)
|8 12/16
|8 13/16
|8 15/16
|9 2/16
|9 4/16
|9 6/16
|9 9/16
|9 11/16
Kids' Shoes
Find your correct size in the charts below.
Scroll horizontally to see more sizes.
|US - Kids
|10.5C
|11C
|11.5C
|12C
|12.5C
|13C
|13.5C
|1Y
|1.5Y
|2Y
|2.5Y
|3Y
|UK
|10
|10.5
|11
|11.5
|12
|12.5
|13
|13.5
|1
|1.5
|2
|2.5
|EU
|27.5
|28
|28.5
|29.5
|30
|31
|31.5
|32
|33
|33.5
|34
|35
|Foot Length (in)
|6 12/16
|6 15/16
|7 1/16
|7 4/16
|7 7/16
|7 9/16
|7 12/16
|7 15/16
|8 1/16
|8 4/16
|8 7/16
|8 9/16
|US - Kids
|1C
|2C
|3C
|4C
|5C
|6C
|7C
|8C
|9C
|10C
|UK
|0.5
|1.5
|2.5
|3.5
|4.5
|5.5
|6.5
|7.5
|8.5
|9.5
|EU
|16
|17
|18.5
|19.5
|21
|22
|23.5
|25
|26
|27
|Foot Length (in)
|3 9/16
|3 15/16
|4 4/16
|4 9/16
|4 15/16
|5 4/16
|5 9/16
|5 15/16
|6 4/16
|6 9/16
How To Measure
Wear the type of socks you’ll wear with your shoes and measure feet in the afternoon (feet typically swell during the day). Distribute weight evenly before measuring.
- Stand up straight on a hard surface with your heel against the wall.
- With a soft measuring tape or ruler, measure the heel-to-toe length.
- Be sure to measure to the longest point of the toes.