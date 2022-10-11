Kids' Shoes

Find your correct size in the charts below.

Scroll horizontally to see more sizes.

Big Kids (3.5Y - 7Y)
US - Kids3.5Y4Y4.5Y5Y5.5Y6Y6.5Y7Y
US - Men's3.544.555.566.57
US - Women's55.566.577.588.5
UK33.544.555.566
EU35.53636.537.53838.53940
Foot Length (in)8 12/168 13/168 15/169 2/169 4/169 6/169 9/169 11/16
Little Kids (10.5C - 3Y)
US - Kids10.5C11C11.5C12C12.5C13C13.5C1Y1.5Y2Y2.5Y3Y
UK1010.51111.51212.51313.511.522.5
EU27.52828.529.5303131.5323333.53435
Foot Length (in)6 12/166 15/167 1/167 4/167 7/167 9/167 12/167 15/168 1/168 4/168 7/168 9/16
Baby & Toddler (1C - 10C)
US - Kids1C2C3C4C5C6C7C8C9C10C
UK0.51.52.53.54.55.56.57.58.59.5
EU161718.519.5212223.5252627
Foot Length (in)3 9/163 15/164 4/164 9/164 15/165 4/165 9/165 15/166 4/166 9/16

How To Measure

Wear the type of socks you’ll wear with your shoes and measure feet in the afternoon (feet typically swell during the day). Distribute weight evenly before measuring.

  1. Stand up straight on a hard surface with your heel against the wall.
  2. With a soft measuring tape or ruler, measure the heel-to-toe length.
  3. Be sure to measure to the longest point of the toes.