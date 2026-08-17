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Basketball Shoes

Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Cade Cunningham" EP
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Cade Cunningham" EP Basketball Shoes
Just In
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Cade Cunningham" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥29,700
(Tax Incl.)
LeBron XXIII PER EP
LeBron XXIII PER EP Basketball Shoes
Just In
LeBron XXIII PER EP
Basketball Shoes
¥29,700
(Tax Incl.)
Sabrina 4 EP
Sabrina 4 EP Basketball Shoes
Just In
Sabrina 4 EP
Basketball Shoes
¥15,730
(Tax Incl.)
Book 2 "Camo" EP
Book 2 "Camo" EP Men's Basketball Shoes
Book 2 "Camo" EP
Men's Basketball Shoes
¥16,830
(Tax Incl.)
KD19 EP
KD19 EP Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
KD19 EP
Basketball Shoes
¥18,150
(Tax Incl.)
Ja 4 "Mission Rise" EP
Ja 4 "Mission Rise" EP Basketball Shoes
Sold Out
Ja 4 "Mission Rise" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥15,730
(Tax Incl.)
Ja 4 "Nightmare"
Ja 4 "Nightmare" Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Ja 4 "Nightmare"
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥13,200
(Tax Incl.)
Giannis Freak 8 LE EP
Giannis Freak 8 LE EP Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Giannis Freak 8 LE EP
Basketball Shoes
¥14,630
(Tax Incl.)
Giannis Immortality 5
Giannis Immortality 5 Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Giannis Immortality 5
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥9,020
(Tax Incl.)
A'Two "Pinkies Up" EP
A'Two "Pinkies Up" EP A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'Two "Pinkies Up" EP
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
¥16,830
(Tax Incl.)
Nike S.T. Glow EP
Nike S.T. Glow EP Basketball Shoes
Nike S.T. Glow EP
Basketball Shoes
¥11,330
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe III Protro
Kobe III Protro Basketball Shoes
Best Seller
Kobe III Protro
Basketball Shoes
¥28,600
(Tax Incl.)
Sabrina 4 By You
Sabrina 4 By You Custom Basketball Shoes
Customize
+5
Just In
Sabrina 4 By You
Custom Basketball Shoes
¥21,450
(Tax Incl.)
Book 2 SE EP
Book 2 SE EP Men's Basketball Shoes
Best Seller
Book 2 SE EP
Men's Basketball Shoes
¥18,150
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro Basketball Shoes
Best Seller
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro
Basketball Shoes
¥26,950
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Kobe 9 Low Protro Basketball Shoes
Best Seller
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Basketball Shoes
¥26,950
(Tax Incl.)
Ja 3 By You
Ja 3 By You Custom Basketball Shoes
Customize
+1
Customize
Ja 3 By You
Custom Basketball Shoes
¥17,600
(Tax Incl.)
A'Two By A'ja Wilson
A'Two By A'ja Wilson A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
Customize
Customize
A'Two By A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
¥22,550
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe 4 "Draft Pack"
Kobe 4 "Draft Pack" Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Best Seller
Kobe 4 "Draft Pack"
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥15,620
(Tax Incl.)
Sabrina 3 "WNBA 30th" EP
Sabrina 3 "WNBA 30th" EP Basketball Shoes
Best Seller
Sabrina 3 "WNBA 30th" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥16,830
(Tax Incl.)
Book 2 "WNBA 30th" EP
Book 2 "WNBA 30th" EP Basketball Shoes
Book 2 "WNBA 30th" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥16,830
(Tax Incl.)
Book 2 "Sunburst" EP
Book 2 "Sunburst" EP Basketball Shoes
Book 2 "Sunburst" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥16,830
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Triangle PF
Jordan Triangle PF Basketball Shoes
Best Seller
Jordan Triangle PF
Basketball Shoes
¥18,480
(Tax Incl.)
Luka 5 "Ghost" PF
Luka 5 "Ghost" PF Basketball Shoes
Luka 5 "Ghost" PF
Basketball Shoes
¥17,050
(Tax Incl.)
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