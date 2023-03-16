Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Basketball
        2. /
      2. Shoes

      Basketball Mid Top Shoes

      JordanBasketball
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Color 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Shoe Height 
      (1)
      Mid Top
      Width 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Nike Air Zoom G.T. Jump
      Nike Air Zoom G.T. Jump Basketball Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Air Zoom G.T. Jump
      Basketball Shoes
      ¥24,200
      (Tax Incl.)
      KD15 EP
      KD15 EP Basketball Shoes
      Member Access
      KD15 EP
      Basketball Shoes
      ¥17,600
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Air Zoom G.T. Jump
      Nike Air Zoom G.T. Jump Basketball Shoes
      Nike Air Zoom G.T. Jump
      Basketball Shoes
      ¥24,200
      (Tax Incl.)
      Kyrie Flytrap 6 EP
      Kyrie Flytrap 6 EP Basketball Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Kyrie Flytrap 6 EP
      Basketball Shoes
      ¥12,100
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Air Deldon "Legacy"
      Nike Air Deldon "Legacy" Easy On/Off Basketball Shoes
      Nike Air Deldon "Legacy"
      Easy On/Off Basketball Shoes
      ¥14,300
      (Tax Incl.)
      Kyrie Flytrap 6 EP
      Kyrie Flytrap 6 EP Basketball Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Kyrie Flytrap 6 EP
      Basketball Shoes
      ¥12,100
      (Tax Incl.)
      LeBron Witness 7 EP
      LeBron Witness 7 EP Basketball Shoes
      LeBron Witness 7 EP
      Basketball Shoes
      ¥12,100
      (Tax Incl.)
      LeBron Witness 7 EP
      LeBron Witness 7 EP Basketball Shoes
      LeBron Witness 7 EP
      Basketball Shoes
      ¥12,100
      (Tax Incl.)
      Air Jordan XXXVII PF
      Air Jordan XXXVII PF Men's Basketball Shoes
      Air Jordan XXXVII PF
      Men's Basketball Shoes
      ¥12,999
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Air Jordan 5 Retro GTX
      Air Jordan 5 Retro GTX Women's Shoes
      Air Jordan 5 Retro GTX
      Women's Shoes
      ¥26,400
      (Tax Incl.)
      Air Jordan XXXVII PF
      Air Jordan XXXVII PF Men's Basketball Shoes
      Air Jordan XXXVII PF
      Men's Basketball Shoes
      ¥21,450
      (Tax Incl.)
      Air Jordan XXXVI SE
      Air Jordan XXXVI SE Basketball Shoe
      Air Jordan XXXVI SE
      Basketball Shoe
      ¥14,999
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Air Jordan XXXVII
      Air Jordan XXXVII Big Kids' Shoes
      Air Jordan XXXVII
      Big Kids' Shoes
      ¥9,999
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Air Jordan XXXVII Satou PF
      Air Jordan XXXVII Satou PF Women's Basketball Shoes
      Air Jordan XXXVII Satou PF
      Women's Basketball Shoes
      ¥20,499
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Jordan Stay Loyal 2
      Jordan Stay Loyal 2 Little Kids' Shoes
      Jordan Stay Loyal 2
      Little Kids' Shoes
      ¥6,999
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Zion 2 PF
      Zion 2 PF Men's Basketball Shoes
      Zion 2 PF
      Men's Basketball Shoes
      ¥13,099
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Air Jordan XXXVII Tatum PF
      Air Jordan XXXVII Tatum PF Men's Basketball Shoes
      Air Jordan XXXVII Tatum PF
      Men's Basketball Shoes
      ¥20,499
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Jordan Stay Loyal 2
      Jordan Stay Loyal 2 Men's Shoes
      Jordan Stay Loyal 2
      Men's Shoes
      ¥13,750
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Air Deldon "Together We Fly"
      Nike Air Deldon "Together We Fly" Basketball Shoes
      Nike Air Deldon "Together We Fly"
      Basketball Shoes
      ¥12,199
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Air Jordan XXXVII SP
      Air Jordan XXXVII SP Basketball Shoes
      Air Jordan XXXVII SP
      Basketball Shoes
      ¥24,200
      (Tax Incl.)
      Zion 2 PF
      Zion 2 PF Men's Basketball Shoes
      Zion 2 PF
      Men's Basketball Shoes
      ¥14,300
      (Tax Incl.)
      Kyrie Flytrap 6
      Kyrie Flytrap 6 Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
      Kyrie Flytrap 6
      Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
      ¥8,250
      (Tax Incl.)
      Kyrie Flytrap 6
      Kyrie Flytrap 6 Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
      Kyrie Flytrap 6
      Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
      ¥6,999
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Nike Renew Elevate 2
      Nike Renew Elevate 2 Basketball Shoes
      Nike Renew Elevate 2
      Basketball Shoes
      ¥9,900
      (Tax Incl.)