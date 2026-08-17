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Basketball Shoes

LeBron XXIII PER EP
LeBron XXIII PER EP Basketball Shoes
Just In
LeBron XXIII PER EP
Basketball Shoes
¥29,700
(Tax Incl.)
Nike S.T. Glow EP
Nike S.T. Glow EP Basketball Shoes
Nike S.T. Glow EP
Basketball Shoes
¥11,330
(Tax Incl.)
Tatum 4 PF
Tatum 4 PF Basketball Shoes
+2
Tatum 4 PF
Basketball Shoes
¥16,500
(Tax Incl.)
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Big Kids' Shoes
Tatum 4
Big Kids' Shoes
¥11,550
(Tax Incl.)
LeBron XXIII "Shoe Bag" EP
LeBron XXIII "Shoe Bag" EP Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII "Shoe Bag" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥29,700
(Tax Incl.)
LeBron XXIII "Shoe Bag"
LeBron XXIII "Shoe Bag" Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII "Shoe Bag"
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥20,900
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe III Protro
Kobe III Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe III Protro
Basketball Shoes
¥29,700
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe 9 Low EM
Kobe 9 Low EM Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Best Seller
Kobe 9 Low EM
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥15,620
(Tax Incl.)
LeBron Witness IX EP
LeBron Witness IX EP Basketball Shoes
LeBron Witness IX EP
Basketball Shoes
¥12,430
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Shox BB4
Nike Shox BB4 Men's Basketball Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Shox BB4
Men's Basketball Shoes
¥30,030
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Zoom Flight The Glove
Nike Air Zoom Flight The Glove Men's Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Zoom Flight The Glove
Men's Shoes
¥25,190
(Tax Incl.)
LeBron XXIII "The Masked Menace" EP
LeBron XXIII "The Masked Menace" EP Basketball Shoes
+2
LeBron XXIII "The Masked Menace" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥20,799
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Kobe IX Low EM
Kobe IX Low EM Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX Low EM
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥12,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Tatum 4 "Smooth Soul Volume 2" PF
Tatum 4 "Smooth Soul Volume 2" PF Basketball Shoes
Tatum 4 "Smooth Soul Volume 2" PF
Basketball Shoes
¥13,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike G.T. Future EP
Nike G.T. Future EP Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Future EP
Basketball Shoes
¥24,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
KD18 x Chet Holmgren “Duck Camo"
KD18 x Chet Holmgren “Duck Camo" Basketball Shoes
KD18 x Chet Holmgren “Duck Camo"
Basketball Shoes
¥20,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Tatum 4 SE PF
Tatum 4 SE PF Basketball Shoes
Tatum 4 SE PF
Basketball Shoes
¥13,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
LeBron XXIII "From This Point Forward"
LeBron XXIII "From This Point Forward" Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII "From This Point Forward"
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥13,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike G.T. Jump Academy EP
Nike G.T. Jump Academy EP Basketball Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike G.T. Jump Academy EP
Basketball Shoes
¥7,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
KD18 GI EP
KD18 GI EP Basketball Shoes
KD18 GI EP
Basketball Shoes
¥19,299
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Little Kids Shoes
Best Seller
Tatum 4
Little Kids Shoes
¥9,130
(Tax Incl.)
LeBron XXIII Elite "Hurt Feelings" EP
LeBron XXIII Elite "Hurt Feelings" EP Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII Elite "Hurt Feelings" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥28,499
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
LeBron XXIII "Masked Menace"
LeBron XXIII "Masked Menace" Big Kids' Basketball Shoe
LeBron XXIII "Masked Menace"
Big Kids' Basketball Shoe
¥14,699
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
LeBron XXIII "Heat Wave" EP
LeBron XXIII "Heat Wave" EP Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII "Heat Wave" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥20,799
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price