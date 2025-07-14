Nike Debuts the Cutting-Edge Air Jordan 40

Nike’s Air Jordans have been an on-court staple for four decades, setting the bar for innovative technology that doesn’t sacrifice on style. These shoes have been continuously upgraded over time to ensure that Air Jordans remain the best in class. Now, there’s a cutting-edge new addition to the Air Jordan franchise: the AJ40.

The Air Jordan 40 builds on the Jordan legacy, with new modifications to make this game-day shoe unlike any other. AJ40 is built for responsiveness, with an explosive feel to help you navigate the court—and your opponents—with ease.

The AJ40 levels up the iconic Air Jordan shoe that was debuted by Michael Jordan four decades ago, offering subtle nods to the past with modern upgrades to suit the next generation of hoopers.