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Basketball Shoes

Sabrina 4 EP
Sabrina 4 EP Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 4 EP
Basketball Shoes
¥15,730
(Tax Incl.)
Giannis Freak 8 LE EP
Giannis Freak 8 LE EP Basketball Shoes
Just In
Giannis Freak 8 LE EP
Basketball Shoes
¥14,630
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe III Protro
Kobe III Protro Basketball Shoes
Best Seller
Kobe III Protro
Basketball Shoes
¥28,600
(Tax Incl.)
Ja 3 By You
Ja 3 By You Custom Basketball Shoes
Customize
Customize
Ja 3 By You
Custom Basketball Shoes
¥17,600
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe 4 "Draft Pack"
Kobe 4 "Draft Pack" Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Best Seller
Kobe 4 "Draft Pack"
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥15,620
(Tax Incl.)
Sabrina 3 "WNBA 30th" EP
Sabrina 3 "WNBA 30th" EP Basketball Shoes
Best Seller
Sabrina 3 "WNBA 30th" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥16,830
(Tax Incl.)
Book 2 "WNBA 30th" EP
Book 2 "WNBA 30th" EP Basketball Shoes
Book 2 "WNBA 30th" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥16,830
(Tax Incl.)
Luka 5 "Ghost" PF
Luka 5 "Ghost" PF Basketball Shoes
Luka 5 "Ghost" PF
Basketball Shoes
¥17,050
(Tax Incl.)
Luka 77 PF
Luka 77 PF Basketball Shoes
Luka 77 PF
Basketball Shoes
¥13,200
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan All Game
Jordan All Game Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Jordan All Game
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥7,920
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF
Basketball Shoes
¥14,300
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Luka 77 "Ghost"
Jordan Luka 77 "Ghost" Big Kids' Shoes
Jordan Luka 77 "Ghost"
Big Kids' Shoes
¥9,680
(Tax Incl.)
Giannis Immortality 5
Giannis Immortality 5 Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Immortality 5
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥9,020
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Sold Out
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
¥13,200
(Tax Incl.)
Sabrina 4 All Star Weekend
Sabrina 4 All Star Weekend Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Sabrina 4 All Star Weekend
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥13,750
(Tax Incl.)
A'Two LX EP
A'Two LX EP A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
Just In
A'Two LX EP
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
¥20,900
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan All Game PF
Jordan All Game PF Basketball Shoes
Just In
Jordan All Game PF
Basketball Shoes
¥11,000
(Tax Incl.)
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2 EP
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2 EP Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2 EP
Basketball Shoes
¥9,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Tatum 4 PF
Tatum 4 PF Basketball Shoes
Tatum 4 PF
Basketball Shoes
¥13,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Luka 5
Luka 5 Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Basketball Shoes
¥17,050
(Tax Incl.)
Nike S.T. Flare EP
Nike S.T. Flare EP Basketball Shoes
Nike S.T. Flare EP
Basketball Shoes
¥10,199
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Kobe 3 Low Protro
Kobe 3 Low Protro Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Kobe 3 Low Protro
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥15,620
(Tax Incl.)
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Nike S.T. Dynamite Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Nike S.T. Dynamite Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥7,700
(Tax Incl.)