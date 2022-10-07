What is Nike FlyEase?

Nike FlyEase creates shoes that are and quick and easy to get into, and more hands-free. The easy-entry designs expand access and unlock benefits for all athletes*. From pinnacle FlyEase innovations to the wide selection of easy on/off footwear, you can do more of what matters most — play.

Tempo Next% FlyEase

Vapormax FlyEase

Traverse FlyEase

Step In and Take Off with Tempo Next% FlyEase

The Nike Air Zoom Tempo Next% FlyEase combines ultra-responsive cushioning with innovative FlyEase technology. Guided by the principles of universal design, we created a shoe accessible to all athletes*. The racer has a collapsible, step-in heel and one-pull fit system, so it’s quick and easy to get into and out on your run.

“As we continue to push the limits of not only making athletes better, we also need to push the limits in terms of allowing all athletes to wear our product.”

- Richard Ramsay, FlyEase Innovator

Step In

Slide your foot in for a more hands-free entry.

Zip Up

Zip up and go, no laces required.

Pull Tight

Pull the cord or strap to secure your fit.

Nike Training Club

Enjoy on-demand class-style workouts, programs, and expert tips for free - without leaving the house.

Nike Run Club

Find the motivation you need to run better and more often. Download the NRC app and go.

