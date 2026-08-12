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Basketball Shoes

(31)
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Nike S.T. Dynamite Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
+1
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥5,899
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Ja 4 "Nightmare"
Ja 4 "Nightmare" Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Ja 4 "Nightmare"
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥13,200
(Tax Incl.)
Giannis Immortality 5
Giannis Immortality 5 Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Giannis Immortality 5
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥9,020
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe 4 "Draft Pack"
Kobe 4 "Draft Pack" Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Best Seller
Kobe 4 "Draft Pack"
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥15,620
(Tax Incl.)
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Big Kids' Shoes
Tatum 4
Big Kids' Shoes
¥11,550
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan All Game
Jordan All Game Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Jordan All Game
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥7,920
(Tax Incl.)
LeBron XXIII "Shoe Bag"
LeBron XXIII "Shoe Bag" Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII "Shoe Bag"
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥20,900
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe 9 Low EM
Kobe 9 Low EM Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Best Seller
Kobe 9 Low EM
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥15,620
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Luka 77 "Ghost"
Jordan Luka 77 "Ghost" Big Kids' Shoes
+1
Jordan Luka 77 "Ghost"
Big Kids' Shoes
¥9,680
(Tax Incl.)
Luka 5
Luka 5 Big Kids' Shoes
Luka 5
Big Kids' Shoes
¥12,100
(Tax Incl.)
Sabrina 4 "Limelight Glow"
Sabrina 4 "Limelight Glow" Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Sabrina 4 "Limelight Glow"
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥13,750
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe IX Low EM
Kobe IX Low EM Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX Low EM
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥14,850
(Tax Incl.)
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Big Kids' Shoes
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Big Kids' Shoes
¥10,230
(Tax Incl.)
Ja 3
Ja 3 Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Ja 3
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥13,310
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe 3 Low Protro
Kobe 3 Low Protro Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Kobe 3 Low Protro
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥15,620
(Tax Incl.)
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Nike S.T. Dynamite Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥7,700
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe IX Low EM
Kobe IX Low EM Big Kids' Shoes
Kobe IX Low EM
Big Kids' Shoes
¥14,850
(Tax Incl.)
A'Two "A'Pink Shoe"
A'Two "A'Pink Shoe" A'ja Wilson Big Kids' Basketball Shoe
Best Seller
A'Two "A'Pink Shoe"
A'ja Wilson Big Kids' Basketball Shoe
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Giannis Immortality 4
Giannis Immortality 4 Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Immortality 4
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥5,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Sabrina 3 SE
Sabrina 3 SE Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 SE
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥11,799
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Sabrina 3
Sabrina 3 Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥11,799
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Luka 5
Luka 5 Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
LeBron XXIII "Hurt Feelings"
LeBron XXIII "Hurt Feelings" Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII "Hurt Feelings"
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥17,699
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
LeBron XXIII "Green with Envy"
LeBron XXIII "Green with Envy" Big Kids' Basketball Shoe
LeBron XXIII "Green with Envy"
Big Kids' Basketball Shoe
¥14,699
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Hustle D 12 x LEGO® Collection
Nike Hustle D 12 x LEGO® Collection Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Nike Hustle D 12 x LEGO® Collection
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥6,699
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
LeBron XXIII "Masked Menace"
LeBron XXIII "Masked Menace" Big Kids' Basketball Shoe
LeBron XXIII "Masked Menace"
Big Kids' Basketball Shoe
¥14,699
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
LeBron XXIII "Good Intentions"
LeBron XXIII "Good Intentions" Big Kids' Basketball Shoe
LeBron XXIII "Good Intentions"
Big Kids' Basketball Shoe
¥17,699
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
LeBron XXIII "From This Point Forward"
LeBron XXIII "From This Point Forward" Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII "From This Point Forward"
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥13,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
LeBron XXIII "LeBronto"
LeBron XXIII "LeBronto" Big Kids' Basketball Shoe
LeBron XXIII "LeBronto"
Big Kids' Basketball Shoe
¥17,699
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Kobe V
Kobe V Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Kobe V
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥15,620
(Tax Incl.)
Dunk Low Protro "Black and Hot Punch"
Dunk Low Protro "Black and Hot Punch" Big Kids' Shoes
Just In
Dunk Low Protro "Black and Hot Punch"
Big Kids' Shoes
¥12,100
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Hustle D 12 x LEGO® Collection
Nike Hustle D 12 x LEGO® Collection Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Nike Hustle D 12 x LEGO® Collection
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥6,699
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
LeBron XXIII "Masked Menace"
LeBron XXIII "Masked Menace" Big Kids' Basketball Shoe
LeBron XXIII "Masked Menace"
Big Kids' Basketball Shoe
¥14,699
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
LeBron XXIII "Good Intentions"
LeBron XXIII "Good Intentions" Big Kids' Basketball Shoe
LeBron XXIII "Good Intentions"
Big Kids' Basketball Shoe
¥17,699
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
LeBron XXIII "From This Point Forward"
LeBron XXIII "From This Point Forward" Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII "From This Point Forward"
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥13,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
LeBron XXIII "LeBronto"
LeBron XXIII "LeBronto" Big Kids' Basketball Shoe
LeBron XXIII "LeBronto"
Big Kids' Basketball Shoe
¥17,699
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Kobe V
Kobe V Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Kobe V
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥15,620
(Tax Incl.)
Dunk Low Protro "Black and Hot Punch"
Dunk Low Protro "Black and Hot Punch" Big Kids' Shoes
Just In
Dunk Low Protro "Black and Hot Punch"
Big Kids' Shoes
¥12,100
(Tax Incl.)