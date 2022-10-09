Running Shoe Finder

Nike Running

Running Footwear Guide

Find The Perfect Shoe For You

Explore shoes by running style: Getting Started, Dedicated or Competitive

Getting Started

You don’t run a ton of miles, but that’s about to change.
Shoes that are versatile enough for all types of runs and runners. They’ll help you get started if you’re a beginner, and are ready to conquer greater challenges when pushed.

Nike Joyride Run Flyknit

Cushioning: High
Responsiveness: High
Good For: Easy Runs

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36

Cushioning: Medium
Responsiveness: High
Good For: Faster Runs

Nike Renew Run

Cushioning: Medium
Responsiveness: High
Good For: Longer Runs

Nike Epic React Phantom Flyknit

Cushioning: High
Responsiveness: Medium
Good For: Longer Runs

Dedicated

You’re out there every day, in all conditions.
Shoes for the runner who loves to mix it up--training runs, longer distances and new routes. Durable enough for heavy mileage, with dependable comfort to keep you going.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36

Cushioning: Medium
Responsiveness: High
Good For: Faster Runs

Nike Epic React Flyknit 2

Cushioning: High
Responsiveness: Medium
Good For: Longer Runs

Nike Air Zoom Structure 22

Cushioning: Medium
Responsiveness: Medium
Good For: Stability

Nike Zoom Vomero 14

Cushioning: High
Responsiveness: Medium
Good For: Faster Runs

Competitive

For you, every run is an opportunity to break through.
Shoes for runners who want to go fast. Designed to help you break your PRs, push limits and of course… for race day.

Nike ZoomX VaporFly Next%

Cushioning: High
Responsiveness: High
Good For: Highest Speed

Nike Zoom Fly 3

Cushioning: High
Responsiveness: High
Good For: Speed Work

Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2

Cushioning: Medium
Responsiveness: High
Good For: Quick Training Runs

Nike Air Zoom Terra Kiger 5

Cushioning: Medium
Responsiveness: High
Good For: Trail Runs

Shop Shoes By Environment

3 Steps For A Secure Fit

TIP 1: NO HEEL SLIP

Your heel should fit snuggly in the back of the shoe. Not so tight that it feels constricting. Not so loose that your heel rubs when you move.

TIP 2: FULL-FOOT FLEX

When you take a forward stride your foot should stay securely in place. The outsole and upper should flex with your foot, without any pinching or sliding.

TIP 3: LACED TO PERFECTION

Lace up with just enough tension to maximize support throughout, but never so tight that there’s pressure on the top of your foot.